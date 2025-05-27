Rogan & Rodgers Unleash Big Pharma's Worst Nightmare...

Via VigilantFox.com,

When Joe Rogan sat down with Aaron Rodgers, the conversation quickly turned to one of the most polarizing topics in modern medicine: vaccines.

But instead of retreading old ground, they zeroed in on one of the most overlooked—and deeply disturbing—double standards of the pandemic.

Rogan opened the door with a brutally simple observation.

“You’re not even supposed to eat sushi while you’re breastfeeding,” he said.

“Because you could get some sort of a parasite. And yet, you’re going to take pregnant women and dose them up with this experimental vaccine.”

He didn’t stop there.

“There was no studies on whether or not women were getting damaged by this.”

Rodgers chimed in to confirm what many already suspected:

“No studies got released.”

That silence, wasn’t due to a lack of data—but a refusal to release it. And now, as Rogan pointed out, the consequences are finally starting to come into view.

“Now there’s some study that it’s destroying their eggs.”

Rodgers added, “That, the cancers, turbo cancers, people dropping, kids dropping.”

Rogan let it sit for a beat before saying what many are thinking:

“Yeah, it’s all very dark, dude.”

They quickly shifted to the broader vaccine schedule for children—and what they see as a runaway system with no brakes and no accountability.

Today, American kids receive 72 doses of 17 vaccines between birth and age 18.

Just to enroll in kindergarten, they’re hit with 29 doses of 9 different vaccines. Daycare kids face multiple rounds of 13.

And few parents even realize this.

Rogan questioned the logic behind that kind of medical regimen, especially when it comes to the very first days of life.

“Why would you give a baby a Hep B shot on DAY ONE for a sexually transmitted disease? Totally unnecessary and crazy.”

He also took aim at the fear-driven messaging around diseases like tetanus.

“Tetanus is not dangerous. If you have an open wound with tetanus, you just wash it out and you won’t get tetanus. The number of cases? ZERO.”

Rodgers, echoing a frustration felt by many parents, said the entire system has moved far from informed consent—and deep into financial conflicts of interest.

Doctors aren’t just recommending vaccines, he argued—they’re being paid to.

Behind it all, they pointed to a turning point in 1986, when the federal government passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

That legislation gave vaccine manufacturers blanket immunity from lawsuits, effectively removing the last guardrail.

Since then, chronic illness among children has skyrocketed.

Coincidence? They don’t think so.

But it was what came next that was truly disturbing.

This was a bombshell and there is no denying it anymore.

Rogan brought up a recent study he had just sent to his producer, Jamie.

The analysis drew from adjusted VAERS data, MIT research, and findings from the Florida Department of Health—and the numbers were staggering.

“I just sent Jamie this study. VAERS adjusted data, and other derived from the MIT, Florida Department of Health study findings that yield a conservative range of 470,000 to 600,000 American deaths from the Covid-19 mRNA shots.”

Rodgers, almost in disbelief, responded, “That’s it?”

Rogan nodded. “Well, just that alone. That’s a lot of people, man.”

And then he dropped a jaw-dropping comparison:

“More than World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined.”

He clarified that the estimate referred to Pfizer alone—not even counting Moderna.

“Pfizer alone likely killed over 470,000 Americans.”

“They found a 36% increase in all cause mortality among Pfizer recipients versus Moderna.”

Rodgers, deadpan and sarcastic, delivered the line that said it all:

“Yeah, but they saved MILLIONS!”

They wrapped the conversation taking aim at the narrative itself—the one that turned vaccine skeptics into public enemies.

Not because they were wrong.

Because they were inconvenient.

Rogan called it out.

“You start talking to them about the possibilities that these things caused all these problems, and their eyes glaze over.”

“They’re like, Oh! Where are you hearing this?”

His response flipped the script:

“Where are you hearing that it’s not the case?”

“And why are you so confident to say that this is what happened?”

Then he questioned the sacred cow of COVID rhetoric:

“‘The Covid vaccine saved millions of lives.’ How do you know that?”

But when it comes to the damage?

“How many do you think got fucked up by it? I know a lot of people that got fucked up by it—and most people do too. They just don’t want to admit it.”

Rodgers hit back at the fear machine:

“Why were they trying so hard to scare the shit out of everybody? Tell me that.”

“Why did they have fucking death tolls on the news stations?”

Then he followed the money.

“There’s a ton of money.”

“Doctors get huge bonuses for fully vaccinated kids. That’s the truth.”

And finally, he hit the core issue:

“Instead of attacking the person that says that, isn’t it something you should look into?”

“Is that a conflict of interest? Should be.”