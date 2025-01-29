Ruh Roh, Pepsi... Republican Congressman Introduces FIZZ-NO Act To Nuke Soda From SNAP

Ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing for the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, set to begin on Wednesday, the "Make America Healthy Again" movement gained momentum with a new bill called the "Zero for Zero Nutrition Options" (FIZZ-NO) Act, that was introduced by Rep. Keith Self (R-TX).

On Tuesday, Congressman Self's office published a press release detailing how the FIZZ-NO Act is a major effort to improve public health and reduce taxpayer costs by eliminating soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"SNAP was originally created to help the poorest Americans access nutritious food," Self stated, adding, "Allowing taxpayer dollars to subsidize sugary sodas, which offer zero nutritional value and contribute to costly health conditions, is counterproductive. The FIZZ-NO Act is a common-sense solution to strengthen public health and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers."

Today, I introduced the FIZZ-NO Act, to eliminate funding for sugary carbonated beverages from SNAP. @RobertKennedyJr, I know this is something MAHA can really get behind!https://t.co/trIa2rA8Yx — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) January 28, 2025

Soda and toxic processed foods rammed down the throats of Americans, especially those using SNAP benefits, have become a massive healthcare burden, costing taxpayers upwards of $190 billion annually.

According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 40% of adults and 19% of children are obese, and there is a growing number of citizens who are morbidly obese because the food supply chain is controlled by globalist mega corps that push seed oils, sugar, and highly processed foods.

The director of Budget Policy at EPIC, Matthew Dickerson, recently pointed out soda was the top SNAP purchase.

Reforming SNAP-eligible purchases away from soda and highly processed foods to clean food is the first step to "Make America Healthy Again."

While PepsiCo does not publicly disclose specific revenue figures from soda and junk food purchased through SNAP, there is reason to believe the FIZZ-NO Act, if passed, could impact the company’s future earnings. One might wonder how much PepsiCo will spend in lobbying efforts in an attempt to derail MAHA.