'The Science': Catastrophic Failure & Unforgivable Arrogance

Via Camus,

The American scientific establishment, led by figures like Anthony Fauci, was given absolute authority to manage the pandemic.

They got everything they demanded.

As Glenn Greenwald details, their legacy is one of catastrophic failure and unforgivable arrogance.

As Glenn Greenwald details, their legacy is one of catastrophic failure and unforgivable arrogance. They imposed… pic.twitter.com/sHC7zYw1Fx — Camus (@newstart_2024) September 12, 2025

They imposed moronic policies: forced masks, mandated vaccines, and the utterly idiotic 6-foot social distancing rule that turned out to be a complete joke.

They shuttered schools with zero regard for the devastating consequences to children.

They lied about COVID’s origins and banished all dissent, colluding with tech giants to deplatform anyone who questioned their orthodoxies—many of which were later proven completely false.

The result?

The United States suffered one of the highest death tolls in the world.

The experts we were commanded to venerate without question failed radically.

Their failure wasn’t just due to error, but to deep-seated arrogance and systemic deceit.

Now, the same institutions wonder why the American people have lost all trust in them.

They continue to act with insularity, as if their decrees still come from Mount Olympus.

But the public has seen the truth: our ruling class is not scientific—they are political and self-preserving.

Their unaccountability is the greatest scandal of all.4

* * *

