"Screw Your Face Diapers!!" Mask Mandate Return Sparks 'We Will Not Comply' Trend

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A number of people on social media have declared that "we will not comply" with COVID-19 mask mandates as some hospitals and businesses have moved to reinstate such rules in recent weeks.

Students are seen wearing masks in a file photo. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Notably, former President Donald Trump released a video addressing "every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom."

"Hear these words: We will not comply. So don't even think about it," he said. "We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates."

"Amen, Mr. President. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!" wrote Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on X, or Twitter.

While the former president had no authority to issue lockdowns, officials under his administration came up with national guidelines in early 2020—when the virus first arrived on U.S. soil—in a bid to deal with COVID-19. Later in 2020, President Trump declared that he opposes lockdowns and mandates, saying that "lockdowns are killing countries all over the world" and called on "Democrat governors" to "open up" their states.

"Just a reminder. We will not comply. Ever again. Screw your face diapers!! #masks," wrote Fox News' Tomi Lahren days before on X.

Former "Saturday Night Live" actor Rob Schneider had a similar message as an Atlanta college confirmed it would reinstate masking. "Regarding your precautionary mask mandate… I have a precautionary Foot I’d like to shove up your [expletive]! But don’t worry, it’s just for the next 14 days! For your own protection! Ps. Students WAKE UP, SHEEPLE! SAY NO!" he wrote.

"We will not adhere to lockdowns. We will not submit to mandates," wrote Dr. Simone Gold, the head of anti-mandate America’s Frontline Doctors." "We will not wear masks. We will not close down schools. We will not comply to COVID tyranny."

Conservative journalist Kyle Becker added that people should "make it clear" to businesses that implement mask mandates that "they will not only lose your business but that of anyone you know Put the word out: We will not comply."

Reinstated Mandates

The anti-mandate messaging comes as some hospitals in several states have moved to reinstate mask mandates, although some have only made it mandatory for doctors, nurses, and staff. But some have forced the rule on patients and visitors, too.

This week, Samaritan Health Facilities announced that it would require masking for staff, patients, and visitors. A public relations official with the hospital, Leslie DiStefano, claimed it is being done because “we know is that [masking] absolutely works,” despite hundreds of studies showing otherwise.

Earlier this month, United Health Services in Binghamton, New York, confirmed that it would again require masks for patients, visitors, staff, and doctors. “Because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, masks are once again required in all clinical areas at UHS Wilson Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital, as well as primary and specialty care sites,” United Health Services stated on its website.

The policy, imposed last week, is “in effect immediately for all patients, visitors, employees, medical staff, volunteers, students and vendors.” It added: “Masks are required at nurses’ stations and in conference rooms within clinical departments, including areas where patients register, wait, transport through, or receive testing and care.”

Masks will also be mandated in “common spaces,” the announcement added. That includes hospital lobbies, hallways, stairwells, cafeterias, and patient care units.

Elsewhere in New York, Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, located upstate, said on Aug. 19, about a month after its previous mask mandate ended, that it would again be requiring masks on-site. That applies to anyone going inside the facility, regardless of vaccination status.

“Face coverings are mandatory inside our facilities, regardless of your immunization status,” the statement reads. “If you do not arrive with one or yours is deemed inappropriate, a mask will be provided to you. It must be worn at all times and must cover your nose and mouth.”

Also in mid-August, University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, reinstated masking for everyone entering the building. The hospital’s mandate was only lifted a few months prior to that, in late April.

Last week, UMass Memorial in Worcester, Massachusetts, again instated its mask policy, but only for staff, doctors, and nurses, according to local reports.

"We have continued to see a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 positive employees over the past two weeks, which has led to exposures of both fellow caregivers and patients," the company said. "In response to this, as a protective measure for our staff and patients, effective immediately we are requiring mandatory caregiver masking for all patient encounters in all licensed clinical areas."

The college that Mr. Schneider mentioned, Morris Brown College in Atlanta, said in August that it would mandate masks after an uptick in COVID-19 cases on a larger campus in Atlanta where the college is located.