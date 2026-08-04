Shit Out Of Luck: 2 Dead In Outbreak Of Diarrhea-Causing Parasite: Officials

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Michigan authorities on Aug. 3 said two deaths are linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak in the state, the first time cyclosporiasis-associated deaths have been reported since outbreaks began in the spring.

A farmer washes lettuce in a backyard urban farm in Los Angeles, on March 25, 2020. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

"Two deaths have been identified as part of the cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Michigan," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

"According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. No additional information will be provided on these two cases."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its latest update on cyclosporiasis, the CDC said on July 28 that it had received no reports of deaths from states.

The CDC said that 45 states have reported 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases since May 1 that were acquired domestically, that patients ranged in age from 1 to 98, and that the median illness onset date was July 2.

More than 11,000 other cases are pending lab testing or further investigation. The CDC is not counting cases related to international travel.

The outbreak affecting Michigan has also impacted eight other states, federal officials said in July. Iceberg lettuce from Mexico is believed to be a cause of the outbreak.

The other states are Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Michigan has recorded 11,234 cases in recent months, including 193 hospitalizations.

Indiana has recorded 1,285 cases. Kansas has reported 461 cases and 20 hospitalizations. Ohio has recorded about 20,000 cases. Oklahoma has reported 298 cases and 18 hospitalizations, and West Virginia has reported 268 cases and 19 hospitalizations.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora that is present in produce contaminated with feces. Past outbreaks have been caused by produce such as salad greens, raspberries, and cilantro.

The disease's main symptom is diarrhea. Other symptoms can include abdominal pain and vomiting.