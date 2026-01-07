Spot The Odd One Out: Life Expectancy Vs Healthcare Spending

As Warren Buffett popularized: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins details below, just because someone pays the most, doesn’t mean that they extract the biggest payoff from a product or service.

Today’s visual from Our World in Data that compares life expectancy with healthcare spending per capita hints at exactly this paradox.

The Data on Life Expectancy vs. Healthcare Spending

Below is the data for 51 countries for the year 2023:

Rank Country Life expectancy (2023) Health expenditure per capita (2023) 1 🇯🇵 Japan 84.71 $4,806 2 🇰🇷 South Korea 84.33 $4,055 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland 83.95 $7,930 4 🇦🇺 Australia 83.92 $5,778 5 🇮🇹 Italy 83.72 $4,046 6 🇪🇸 Spain 83.67 $3,901 7 🇫🇷 France 83.33 $6,036 8 🇳🇴 Norway 83.31 $7,424 9 🇲🇹 Malta 83.30 $4,941 10 🇸🇪 Sweden 83.26 $6,204 11 🇮🇸 Iceland 82.69 $5,228 12 🇨🇦 Canada 82.63 $5,981 13 🇮🇪 Ireland 82.41 $5,689 14 🇮🇱 Israel 82.41 $3,154 15 🇵🇹 Portugal 82.36 $3,906 16 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 82.23 $6,078 17 🇳🇱 Netherlands 82.16 $6,273 18 🇧🇪 Belgium 82.12 $6,123 19 🇳🇿 New Zealand 82.09 $4,938 20 🇦🇹 Austria 81.96 $6,361 21 🇩🇰 Denmark 81.93 $5,823 22 🇫🇮 Finland 81.91 $5,375 23 🇬🇷 Greece 81.86 $2,943 24 🇨🇾 Cyprus 81.65 $3,869 25 🇸🇮 Slovenia 81.60 $4,118 26 🇩🇪 Germany 81.38 $7,248 27 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 81.30 $5,413 28 🇨🇱 Chile 81.17 $2,964 29 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 80.80 $1,565 30 🇨🇿 Czechia 79.83 $3,943 31 🇺🇸 United States 79.30 $12,023 32 🇪🇪 Estonia 79.15 $2,921 33 🇵🇱 Poland 78.63 $3,125 34 🇭🇷 Croatia 78.58 $2,751 35 🇸🇰 Slovakia 78.34 $2,672 36 🇨🇳 China 78.20 $1,086 37 🇵🇪 Peru 77.74 $817 38 🇨🇴 Colombia 77.73 $1,537 39 🇦🇷 Argentina 77.40 $2,850 40 🇹🇷 Turkey 77.16 $1,846 41 🇭🇺 Hungary 77.02 $2,613 42 🇱🇻 Latvia 76.19 $2,494 43 🇱🇹 Lithuania 76.03 $3,224 44 🇷🇴 Romania 75.94 $2,373 45 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 75.64 $2,612 46 🇲🇽 Mexico 75.07 $1,244 47 🇧🇷 Brazil 74.87 $1,661 48 🇮🇳 India 71.70 $290 49 🇺🇦 Ukraine 71.63 $1,429 50 🇮🇩 Indonesia 71.15 $376 51 🇿🇦 South Africa 65.45 $1,218 -- Average 79.74 $3,986

The clear takeaway is that while most high and upper-middle income countries cluster around the same trajectory, the United States is a clear outlier.

On average, the countries on the above list have a life expectancy of 79.74 years for a cost of $3,986 per person, while the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 and spend of $12,023 per person.

Peer countries (Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, France, Italy) spend about half of what the U.S. does on healthcare per capita on average, but all have better life expectancy outcomes.

Why is the U.S. an Outlier?

While the U.S. excels in advanced and specialized medical care, life expectancy outcomes are held back by lifestyle and social factors rather than clinical capability.

Higher rates of obesity, chronic disease, opioid overdoses, gun violence, and traffic fatalities all weigh on average lifespan.

At the same time, healthcare access is uneven, with large gaps by income, race, and geography. As a result, additional spending often goes toward higher prices and end-of-life care, producing diminishing returns in overall life expectancy.

