Spot The Odd One Out: Life Expectancy Vs Healthcare Spending

by Tyler Durden
As Warren Buffett popularized: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins details below, just because someone pays the most, doesn’t mean that they extract the biggest payoff from a product or service.

Today’s visual from Our World in Data that compares life expectancy with healthcare spending per capita hints at exactly this paradox.

The Data on Life Expectancy vs. Healthcare Spending

Below is the data for 51 countries for the year 2023:

RankCountryLife expectancy (2023)Health expenditure per capita (2023)
1🇯🇵 Japan84.71$4,806
2🇰🇷 South Korea84.33$4,055
3🇨🇭 Switzerland83.95$7,930
4🇦🇺 Australia83.92$5,778
5🇮🇹 Italy83.72$4,046
6🇪🇸 Spain83.67$3,901
7🇫🇷 France83.33$6,036
8🇳🇴 Norway83.31$7,424
9🇲🇹 Malta83.30$4,941
10🇸🇪 Sweden83.26$6,204
11🇮🇸 Iceland82.69$5,228
12🇨🇦 Canada82.63$5,981
13🇮🇪 Ireland82.41$5,689
14🇮🇱 Israel82.41$3,154
15🇵🇹 Portugal82.36$3,906
16🇱🇺 Luxembourg82.23$6,078
17🇳🇱 Netherlands82.16$6,273
18🇧🇪 Belgium82.12$6,123
19🇳🇿 New Zealand82.09$4,938
20🇦🇹 Austria81.96$6,361
21🇩🇰 Denmark81.93$5,823
22🇫🇮 Finland81.91$5,375
23🇬🇷 Greece81.86$2,943
24🇨🇾 Cyprus81.65$3,869
25🇸🇮 Slovenia81.60$4,118
26🇩🇪 Germany81.38$7,248
27🇬🇧 United Kingdom81.30$5,413
28🇨🇱 Chile81.17$2,964
29🇨🇷 Costa Rica80.80$1,565
30🇨🇿 Czechia79.83$3,943
31🇺🇸 United States79.30$12,023
32🇪🇪 Estonia79.15$2,921
33🇵🇱 Poland78.63$3,125
34🇭🇷 Croatia78.58$2,751
35🇸🇰 Slovakia78.34$2,672
36🇨🇳 China78.20$1,086
37🇵🇪 Peru77.74$817
38🇨🇴 Colombia77.73$1,537
39🇦🇷 Argentina77.40$2,850
40🇹🇷 Turkey77.16$1,846
41🇭🇺 Hungary77.02$2,613
42🇱🇻 Latvia76.19$2,494
43🇱🇹 Lithuania76.03$3,224
44🇷🇴 Romania75.94$2,373
45🇧🇬 Bulgaria75.64$2,612
46🇲🇽 Mexico75.07$1,244
47🇧🇷 Brazil74.87$1,661
48🇮🇳 India71.70$290
49🇺🇦 Ukraine71.63$1,429
50🇮🇩 Indonesia71.15$376
51🇿🇦 South Africa65.45$1,218
--Average79.74$3,986

The clear takeaway is that while most high and upper-middle income countries cluster around the same trajectory, the United States is a clear outlier.

On average, the countries on the above list have a life expectancy of 79.74 years for a cost of $3,986 per person, while the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 and spend of $12,023 per person.

Peer countries (Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, France, Italy) spend about half of what the U.S. does on healthcare per capita on average, but all have better life expectancy outcomes.

Why is the U.S. an Outlier?

While the U.S. excels in advanced and specialized medical care, life expectancy outcomes are held back by lifestyle and social factors rather than clinical capability.

Higher rates of obesity, chronic disease, opioid overdoses, gun violence, and traffic fatalities all weigh on average lifespan.

At the same time, healthcare access is uneven, with large gaps by income, race, and geography. As a result, additional spending often goes toward higher prices and end-of-life care, producing diminishing returns in overall life expectancy.

View the highest and lowest life expectancy rates around the world in this map.

