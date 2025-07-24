Survey Reveals "Seismic Shift" As More Parents Reject Vaccine Schedule

A new survey published in the JAMA Network by researchers at Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that an increasing number of pregnant women and new mothers are delaying, or even outright refusing, government-recommended vaccines that hospitals and pediatricians push on newborns and young kids. The findings come just ahead of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s much-anticipated announcement on what the federal agency believes to be the root cause of the autism spike in children ahead of the fall school season.

Titled "Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children," researchers found that 33% of parents with children under age 5 intend to delay or refuse some or all government-recommended vaccines. In contrast, only 4% of first-time pregnant women reported plans to delay or refuse all recommended vaccines.

Researchers noted that first-time pregnant women are increasingly distrustful of newborn vaccinations. About half of these women are unsure whether they will commit to the entire vaccine schedule promoted by the government, which includes dozens of shots, compared to only 4% of parents of young children who reported being uncertain about the same schedule.

Wonder why parents are increasingly concerned...

"Given the high decisional uncertainty during pregnancy about vaccinating children after birth, there may be value in intervening during pregnancy to proactively support families with childhood vaccination decisions," the researchers stated.

Only 40% of parents report that they intend for their child to receive all the government-recommended vaccines, while 20% plan to delay some vaccines. Over 30% of parents with young children intend to refuse some or all vaccines for their children.

"Only 37% of young and expecting parents now plan to fully vaccinate their children — a seismic shift. Why? Because when parents ask real questions about the vaccine schedule to their pediatricians, they're met with silence or deflection," Children's Health Defense wrote on X. Notably, RFK Jr. served as chair of CHD's board from 2015 to 2023.

CHD noted, "No answers. No informed consent. Just blind trust demanded. Parents aren't buying it anymore."

🚨 Only 37% of young and expecting parents now plan to fully vaccinate their children — a seismic shift. Why? Because when parents ask real questions about the vaccine schedule to their pediatricians, they’re met with silence or deflection.



No answers. No informed consent.… pic.twitter.com/TXcxNPVbXz — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) July 23, 2025

For parents with newborns and young children, CHD offers ten questions to ask your doctor or pediatrician...

Hmm.

Government recommended vaccine schedule in Denmark and the US for children birth to 18:



Denmark: 31 doses, 17 injections, 10 diseases

US: 90 doses, 68 injections, 17 diseases



Autism rate: Denmark 1 in 68 children US 1 in 31.



Danish children do not get hep B, hep A, varicella,… pic.twitter.com/tKVYDjxoSL — Autism Action Network (@AutismActionNet) July 23, 2025

Countdown begins to RFK Jr.'s big reveal in September of what HHS believes could be the root cause of the autism spike in children.