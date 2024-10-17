Taiwan & South Korea Have The Lowest Fertility Rates In The World

The fertility rate is the average number of children born per woman of child-bearing age in a country.

Usually, a woman between 15 and 45 is considered to be in her child-bearing years.

Below, voronoiapp.com shows a list of countries with the lowest fertility rates as of 2024, according to data compiled by Statista. All figures are estimates.

A fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman, known as the "replacement rate," keeps the population stable by replacing both parents and accounting for infant mortality, assuming no migration and constant mortality rates.

Taiwan's fertility rate is estimated at 1.11 children per woman, the lowest in the world.

Europe leads our ranking with eight countries, followed by Asia with six, North America with five, and Africa with one.