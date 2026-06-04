Texas AG Launches Investigation Into Glyphosate In Food

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation into glyphosate contamination in food, with major manufacturers such as PepsiCo and Bayer being subjected to the probe.

Workers spray for insects and weeds at a fruit farm in Mesa, Calif., on March 27, 2020. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Glyphosate is a commonly used herbicide applied to genetically engineered crops and is the main ingredient in Roundup weed killer, Paxton's office said in a June 2 statement. In 2015, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans." The organization also concluded that the herbicide showed "strong" evidence for genotoxicity, which refers to the ability to damage a cell's genetic information.

"Since then, extensive human and animal research has shown that glyphosate contributes to endocrine disruption, infertility, kidney disease, and autoimmune diseases, in addition to its cancer-causing properties," the attorney general's statement read.

"More than 250 million pounds of glyphosate are sprayed in the United States each year. Research has found that over 70 percent of American adults have detectable traces of glyphosate in their bodies compared to a mere 12 percent in 1993. Scientists attribute much of this dramatic increase to the widespread use of glyphosate as a desiccant."

Desiccation is the process of applying herbicides to crops prior to harvest to ensure they uniformly dry down, a practice responsible for more than 90 percent of glyphosate found in food.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deems glyphosate as an effective way to manage noxious and invasive weeds, the agency said in a May 5 update.

In agriculture, glyphosate is used in a wide range of crops, including corn, soybean, leafy vegetables, legumes, cereal grains, citrus, herbs and spices, nuts, oilseed crops, and sugarcane. The herbicide is also used for the conservation of pastures, forests, turf grass, rangeland, aquatic areas, parks, wildlife management areas, and paved areas.

The EPA said there are "no risks of concern to human health from current uses of glyphosate" and that there is "no indication that children are more sensitive to glyphosate."

However, Paxton's office said in its recent statement that children are "particularly vulnerable to glyphosate's harms" due to the widespread use of oats in cereals, cookies, and breakfast bars. While the EPA bans the use of glyphosate as a desiccant on oats in the United States, major companies import oats from nations where desiccation is allowed.

Children are exposed to food products that are "some of the most glyphosate-contaminated" food items sold in the United States, including those that are marketed as "healthy."

Paxton's office has sent Civil Investigative Demands to major pesticide and food manufacturers, such as Bayer and PepsiCo. A Civil Investigative Demand is an administrative subpoena allowing government agencies to request private entities to submit significant information without having to first go through court procedures.

"If any corporation is using regulatory loopholes to poison our kids with glyphosate, we will find out and we will secure justice," Paxton said.

"My office is also investigating whether major food companies are complying with Texas law and whether consumers, especially parents, have been misled about the health claims of common food products marketed to their families. No corporation is above the law, and no illegal action will go unpunished."

The Epoch Times reached out to Bayer and PepsiCo for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Glyphosate Necessity In Farms

A major controversy erupted in February when President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring America's supply of glyphosate a critical component of national and food security.

"Lack of access to glyphosate-based herbicides would critically jeopardize agricultural productivity, adding pressure to the domestic food system, and may result in a transition of cropland to other uses due to low productivity," the executive order said.

"Glyphosate-based herbicides are a cornerstone of this Nation's agricultural productivity and rural economy."

The herbicide has faced criticism from the Make America Healthy Again movement, and thousands of lawsuits have been filed across the United States claiming that exposure to glyphosate is linked to several types of cancer.

Last month, a group of lawmakers introduced the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act, which seeks to ensure that glyphosate manufacturers can be held liable under state and federal law if it is proven that the herbicide causes cancer, according to an April 29 statement from the office of Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

The bill also seeks to ban the use of federal funds to enforce Trump's glyphosate order.

"Exposure to glyphosate can cause cancer. The Supreme Court cannot and should not allow these verdicts to be overturned," Heinrich said.

"My constituents' health and safety comes first. And I will not stand by while President Trump gives immunity to those who put my constituents' health and safety at risk."

In February, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media post that pesticides and herbicides were toxic.

However, if the use of these chemicals were prohibited, "crop yields would fall, food prices would surge, and America would experience a massive loss of farms," Kennedy said, while describing Trump's glyphosate order as aiming to protect the country's food supply.

Moreover, the Trump administration is looking at shifting from the current agricultural system without harming food supply, such as by transitioning to regenerative agriculture, Kennedy said.