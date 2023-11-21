Texas Sues Pfizer Over Tainted Children's Drugs

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Pfizer and Tris Pharma "for defrauding the Texas Medicaid program by providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs to Texas children."

Specifically, Pfizer's ADHD drug "Quillivant XR" was "knowingly distributed" to children on Medicaid despite the drugmaker's "pattern of failing quality control tests" due to a flawed manufacturing process by Tris, which Pfizer contracted with to produce the drug, according to the complaint.

"I am horrified by the dishonesty we uncovered in this investigation," said Texas AG Ken Paxton. "Pfizer and Tris intentionally concealed and failed to disclose the issues with Quillivant to receive taxpayer funded benefits through Texas Medicaid, defrauding the state and endangering children. Our Civil Medicaid Fraud Division has done an outstanding job holding these pharmaceutical companies accountable."

🚨Breaking: Today, I have filed suit against Pfizer and Tris Pharma for defrauding Texas Medicaid and providing adulterating pharmaceuticals to children. I am horrified by the dishonesty we uncovered in this investigation. Pfizer and Tris intentionally concealed and failed to… https://t.co/SIfC72qatF — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 20, 2023

According to the filing, "At no point did Defendants warn Texas Medicaid providers or decision-makers that Quillivant had known manufacturing issues affecting its efficacy, thereby depriving the Medicaid program of the crucial information it relies on.… As a result, thousands of Texas children received an adulterated Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance."

The lawsuit, initially filed under seal, was unsealed at the AG's request.