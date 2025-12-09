These Are America's Most-Murderous Cities

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the top 30 U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates per 100,000 residents, offering a population-adjusted view that goes beyond raw totals.

The data for this visualization comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via USAFacts.

New Orleans and Memphis Lead the Nation

New Orleans tops the list with 46 homicides per 100,000 people, followed closely by Memphis at 41. Both cities consistently rank near the top due to long-term structural challenges, including poverty, strained social services, and persistent violent crime.

Rank Major City State Homicides per 100K Total Homicides 1 New Orleans LA 46 166 2 Memphis TN 41 372 3 St. Louis MO 38 106 4 Baltimore MD 36 205 5 Washington, DC 36 244 6 Birmingham AL 28 187 7 Philadelphia PA 26 402 8 Kansas City MO 25 182 9 Richmond VA 23 53 10 Indianapolis IN 22 211 11 Milwaukee WI 21 190 12 Louisville KY 19 146 13 Cleveland OH 18 220 14 Detroit MI 17 304 15 Norfolk VA 17 40 16 Atlanta GA 16 175 17 Chicago IL 16 805 18 Jacksonville FL 15 153 19 Nashville TN 15 103 20 Dallas TX 12 319 21 Columbus OH 12 159 22 Houston TX 11 540 23 Denver CO 11 77 24 San Antonio TX 10 218 25 Cincinnati OH 10 83 26 New York City (The Bronx) NY 9 128 27 Rochester NY 9 69 28 Las Vegas NV 9 207 29 Portland OR 9 70 30 Oakland CA 8 136 31 Oklahoma City OK 8 66 32 Phoenix AZ 7 337 33 Pittsburgh PA 8 98 34 Charlotte NC 8 90 35 Orlando FL 7 104 36 Minneapolis MN 7 88 37 Los Angeles CA 7 659 38 Miami FL 7 176 39 Newark NJ 7 56 40 Virginia Beach VA 6 29 41 Seattle WA 6 141 42 Saint Paul MN 6 33 43 Fort Worth TX 6 134 44 Buffalo NY 6 57 45 Tampa FL 6 90 46 Grand Rapids MI 6 37 47 Sacramento CA 5 86 48 Austin TX 5 71 49 New York City (Brooklyn) NY 5 130 50 San Francisco CA 5 41

St. Louis and Baltimore also remain among the highest-rate cities. Together, these cities highlight the concentration of elevated homicide levels in portions of the South and Midwest.

Large Cities Show Lower Rates Despite High Total Homicides

Chicago, for example, recorded more than 800 homicides but ranks 16th with a rate of 16 per 100,000.

Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City boroughs show similar patterns. These cases demonstrate why total homicide numbers can be misleading when comparing risk across cities.

Mid-Sized Cities Also Experience Elevated Rates

Cities like Richmond, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee register rates between 20 and 23 per 100,000, placing them among the top 15 nationally. Although smaller in population, these mid-sized cities face similar drivers of violent crime found in larger metropolitan areas.

