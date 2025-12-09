print-icon
print-icon

These Are America's Most-Murderous Cities

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the top 30 U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates per 100,000 residents, offering a population-adjusted view that goes beyond raw totals.

The data for this visualization comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via USAFacts.

New Orleans and Memphis Lead the Nation

New Orleans tops the list with 46 homicides per 100,000 people, followed closely by Memphis at 41. Both cities consistently rank near the top due to long-term structural challenges, including poverty, strained social services, and persistent violent crime.

RankMajor CityStateHomicides per 100KTotal Homicides
1New OrleansLA46166
2MemphisTN41372
3St. LouisMO38106
4BaltimoreMD36205
5Washington, DC 36244
6BirminghamAL28187
7PhiladelphiaPA26402
8Kansas CityMO25182
9RichmondVA2353
10IndianapolisIN22211
11MilwaukeeWI21190
12LouisvilleKY19146
13ClevelandOH18220
14DetroitMI17304
15NorfolkVA1740
16AtlantaGA16175
17ChicagoIL16805
18JacksonvilleFL15153
19NashvilleTN15103
20DallasTX12319
21ColumbusOH12159
22HoustonTX11540
23DenverCO1177
24San AntonioTX10218
25CincinnatiOH1083
26New York City (The Bronx)NY9128
27RochesterNY969
28Las VegasNV9207
29PortlandOR970
30OaklandCA8136
31Oklahoma CityOK866
32PhoenixAZ7337
33PittsburghPA898
34CharlotteNC890
35OrlandoFL7104
36MinneapolisMN788
37Los AngelesCA7659
38MiamiFL7176
39NewarkNJ756
40Virginia BeachVA629
41SeattleWA6141
42Saint PaulMN633
43Fort WorthTX6134
44BuffaloNY657
45TampaFL690
46Grand RapidsMI637
47SacramentoCA586
48AustinTX571
49New York City (Brooklyn)NY5130
50San FranciscoCA541

St. Louis and Baltimore also remain among the highest-rate cities. Together, these cities highlight the concentration of elevated homicide levels in portions of the South and Midwest.

Large Cities Show Lower Rates Despite High Total Homicides

Chicago, for example, recorded more than 800 homicides but ranks 16th with a rate of 16 per 100,000.

Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City boroughs show similar patterns. These cases demonstrate why total homicide numbers can be misleading when comparing risk across cities.

Mid-Sized Cities Also Experience Elevated Rates

Cities like Richmond, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee register rates between 20 and 23 per 100,000, placing them among the top 15 nationally. Although smaller in population, these mid-sized cities face similar drivers of violent crime found in larger metropolitan areas.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: U.S. Income Inequality by State on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...