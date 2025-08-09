These Are The Biggest Threats To Teens' Mental Health

Concerns over teen mental health are growing, but how teens and parents view the root causes can differ significantly. This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, compares their perspectives on what’s driving mental health issues among adolescents.

Although both groups identify social media as the biggest concern, teens are more likely than parents to cite bullying and academic pressure. The chart highlights where their views align—and where they diverge.

The data for this visualization comes from the Pew Research Center.

Social Media Tops Both Lists

Social media is the #1 concern for both groups, though the degree of concern differs.

While 44% of parents name social media as the top threat, just 22% of teens do the same. In fact, a majority of teens see social media as a positive space for friendships and creativity: 74% of teens say these platforms make them feel more connected to their friends, and 63% say they give them a place to show off their creative side.

Teens More Worried About Bullying and Pressure

Teens are more likely to mention bullying (17%) and pressure or expectations (16%) than their parents, who rank these lower at 9% and 8%, respectively.

These stressors often originate in school environments and peer interactions, which parents may not fully perceive.

Parents See Broader Threats, Teens Focus on School

A small share of parents (5%) cite societal issues—like politics or culture—as threats. Meanwhile, teens are more likely to pinpoint school (5%) as a direct source of mental strain.

