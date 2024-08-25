These Are The Fattest States In America

Global adult obesity rates have steadily increased in the past few decades, more than tripling from 5% to 16% from 1990 to 2022.

With a much higher average obesity rate of 34%, the U.S. does see variance in its overweight population across regions and states. Lifestyle, dietary habits, socioeconomic status, access to healthcare, and physical activity levels all contribute to these regional differences.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows obesity rates in 2022 in each U.S. state and territory. Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 30.

The figures come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are updated as of September 2023. Obesity figures are based on self-reported height and weight.

Midwest and South Have Highest Obesity Rates

In 2022, every U.S. state and territory had an obesity rate of over 20%, meaning more than one in five adults in the U.S. was obese.

Overall, the Midwest (35.8%) and South (35.6%) regions had the highest obesity rates, followed by the Northeast (30.5%) and West (29.5%)

State/Territory Adult obesity rate in 2022 West Virginia 41.0% Louisiana 40.1% Oklahoma 40.0% Mississippi 39.5% Tennessee 38.9% Alabama 38.3% Ohio 38.1% Delaware 37.9% Indiana 37.7% Kentucky 37.7% Wisconsin 37.7% Arkansas 37.4% Iowa 37.4% Georgia 37.0% South Dakota 36.8% Missouri 36.4% Kansas 35.7% Texas 35.5% North Dakota 35.4% Nebraska 35.3% Virginia 35.2% South Carolina 35.0% Michigan 34.5% Wyoming 34.3% North Carolina 34.1% Puerto Rico 34.1% Minnesota 33.6% Nevada 33.5% Illinois 33.4% Pennsylvania 33.4% Arizona 33.2% Idaho 33.2% Maryland 33.2% Maine 33.1% Guam 32.7% New Mexico 32.4% Alaska 32.1% Virgin Islands 32.1% Washington 31.7% Florida 31.6% Utah 31.1% Oregon 30.9% Rhode Island 30.8% Connecticut 30.6% Montana 30.5% New Hampshire 30.2% New York 30.1% New Jersey 29.1% California 28.1% Massachusetts 27.2% Vermont 26.8% Hawaii 25.9% Colorado 25.0% District of Columbia 24.3%

West Virginia recorded the highest obesity rate in the United States at 41%, followed by Louisiana and Oklahoma at 40%.

These states, characterized by high rural populations and poverty rates, are often home to many food deserts, or areas where access to fresh and healthy foods is limited, leading residents to rely more on fast food and other nutritionally poor options.

The CDC data also showed disparities in age and education level when it came to obesity prevalence.

According to the CDC, young adults were half as likely to be obese compared to middle-aged adults. Adults aged 18–24 years had the lowest prevalence of obesity (20.5%) while adults aged 45–54 years had the highest (39.9%).

Adults without a high school diploma were the most likely to be obese (37.6%) compared to 35.9% of adults with some college education, and 27.2% of college graduates.

