These Are The US Cities With The Most DUIs

Driving under the influence of alcohol remains a serious public safety issue across the United States. According to the NHTSA, 34 people across the country die every day from drunk-driving crashes.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu shows the rate of DUIs per 1,000 drivers across America’s 50 biggest cities, based on an analysis conducted by LendingTree.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization is based on LendingTree’s analysis of “tens of millions” of insurance quotes from 2024.

They ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities by the number of DUI violations per 1,000 drivers, highlighting regional differences in driving behavior and law enforcement.

Rank City State DUIs per

1,000 Drivers 1 Omaha NE 4.48 2 San Jose CA 3.68 3 Sacramento CA 3.55 4 Virginia

Beach VA 3.46 5 Fresno CA 3.31 6 Minneapolis MN 3.3 7 Long Beach CA 2.83 8 Bakersfield CA 2.78 9 Oakland CA 2.76 10 New York NY 2.73 11 San Diego CA 2.68 12 Colorado

Springs CO 2.63 13 San Francisco CA 2.59 14 Milwaukee WI 2.39 15 Albuquerque NM 2.35 15 Columbus OH 2.35 17 Mesa AZ 2.33 18 Denver CO 2.23 19 Raleigh NC 2.16 20 Indianapolis IN 2.11 21 Tucson AZ 2.05 22 Phoenix AZ 2.04 23 Las Vegas NV 2.01 24 Los Angeles CA 1.94 25 Nashville TN 1.81 26 Seattle WA 1.67 27 Kansas City MO 1.66 28 Portland OR 1.57 29 Washington DC 1.56 30 Boston MA 1.5 31 Charlotte NC 1.49 32 El Paso TX 1.38 33 Oklahoma

City OK 1.37 34 Austin TX 1.32 35 Louisville KY 1.28 36 Jacksonville FL 1.23 37 Atlanta GA 1.18 38 Tampa FL 1.17 39 Baltimore MD 1.14 40 Fort Worth TX 1.08 41 Arlington TX 1.03 41 Dallas TX 1.03 43 Houston TX 1.02 44 San Antonio TX 1.01 45 Detroit MI 0.81 46 Philadelphia PA 0.66 46 Memphis TN 0.66 46 Miami FL 0.66 49 Tulsa OK 0.65 50 Chicago IL 0.45

Omaha Leads the Nation in DUIs

Omaha, Nebraska tops the list with 4.48 DUI violations per 1,000 drivers. That’s nearly 10 times the rate seen in Chicago, which ranks lowest at 0.45.

While it’s hard to say why Omaha took the top spot, possible reasons could include higher car dependency or stricter DUI enforcement. Either way, it stands out significantly from the national average.

California Dominates the Top 10

Six of the top 10 cities with the most DUIs are located in California. San Jose, Sacramento, Fresno, Long Beach, Bakersfield, and Oakland all report high DUI rates ranging from 2.76 to 3.68 per 1,000 drivers.

This may reflect the state’s large population and vehicle-centric culture, though variations in enforcement or reporting practices could also play a role.

