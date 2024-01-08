TikTok Doctor Says "It's Okay To Be Fat" And Obesity Should Be "Normalized"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A doctor at Cedars-Sinai posted a TikTok video saying “it is okay to be fat,” and that being fat “needs to be normalized,” despite obesity-related diseases being the biggest killer in America.

Yes, really.

“Here’s my hot take as a doctor, I totally agree, it is okay to be fat, we don’t say that enough, but it needs to be normalized,” remarked Dr. Nicole Vangroningen.

Internal medicine doctor at @CedarsSinai says it’s totally ok to be fat and unhealthy.



According to the CDC, obesity related disease is the leading cause of death in America. https://t.co/r2aClqIZO0. pic.twitter.com/1R888AQIld — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2024

Vangroningen went on to claim that being fat is “typically not a problem that requires immediate solving.”

Presumably, it only needs “solving” once an obese person has developed numerous fat-related diseases that greatly increase their risk of dying.

Perhaps even more ludicrously, the doctor said “it is okay to not be healthy,” suggesting that people who suggest otherwise are engaging in “healthism,” adding “a good doctor will not judge you for being fat, they will not judge you for being unhealthy.”

Vangroningen completely removes any responsibility from the equation, telling potential patients, “We are also here to help you if you decide to not make any changes at all”.

God forbid anyone end up under her “care”.

According to the CDC, “In the United States and worldwide, obesity is also associated with the leading causes of death, including deaths from diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.”

We now have doctors speaking out against "healthism."



The medical field is determined to kill whatever shred of credibility it still has left. And it is succeeding. https://t.co/uOKWUmiAbO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2024

“We now have doctors speaking out against “healthism,” commented Matt Walsh.

“The medical field is determined to kill whatever shred of credibility it still has left. And it is succeeding.”

As we document in the video below, the ‘body positivity’ movement has been triumphed by the culture and the establishment despite literally killing some of its leading advocates.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews