print-icon
print-icon

Trans Surgeries Increase Risk Of Suicidal Ideation: Oxford Study

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,

A comprehensive study recently published in the Oxford Academic Journal of Sexual Medicine has raised significant concerns about the mental health outcomes of individuals undergoing sex-change surgeries.

Analysing data from over 107,000 patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the research suggests that those who pursue such procedures face a markedly higher risk of mental health challenges compared to those who do not.

The study, which focused on adults over the age of 18, compared two matched cohorts: individuals who had undergone sex-change surgery and those who had not. The findings were stark.

According to the researchers, “Our analysis reveals a significantly elevated risk of mental health disorders—including depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorder—post-surgery among individuals with a prior diagnosis of gender dysphoria.”

Breaking down the data by gender, the study found that both males and females who underwent these procedures experienced a greater likelihood of depression compared to their counterparts who did not have surgery.

This challenges the narrative that so called ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries universally improve mental well-being by alleviating gender dysphoria. Instead, the research suggests that surgical interventions do not address the root causes of psychological distress and could, in some cases, exacerbate them.

The implications of these findings are profound, particularly as the number of individuals seeking sex-change surgeries continues to rise.

For years, advocates have argued that such procedures are a critical step toward mental health stability for those experiencing gender dysphoria.

The previous regime in the US even argued that blocking puberty, removing genitals, or adding fake genitals is necessary to keep people, including children, mentally healthy and to stop them from killing themselves.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...