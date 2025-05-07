Trump Nominates MAHA-Aligned Dr. Casey Means As Surgeon General

Authored by Jeff Louderbeack via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump announced on May 7 that Dr. Casey Means - a functional medicine physician aligned with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - to be his new nominee for surgeon general after withdrawing his initial pick for the role.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that Means has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials,” referencing the “Make America Healthy Again” platform introduced by Kennedy.

Means will work to eradicate chronic disease and improve the health and well-being of Americans, Trump added.

“Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding,” Trump said. “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

Initially, Trump nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for the surgeon general post.

Nesheiwat, a medical doctor for an urgent care company, was originally scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her confirmation hearing on May 8.

Means graduated from Stanford University Medical School.

Her brother, Calley Means, is also a Kennedy ally who serves as a special government employee at HHS.