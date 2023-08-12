Twin Crises Rattle America: Suicides And Drug Overdoses Hit Record Highs

A disturbing trend in America: New data reveals that suicides and drug overdoses climbed to a record high in 2022. The twin crises have been rapidly accelerating post-Covid and could be a symptom of a worsening nationwide mental health crisis.

Instead of 'woke' corporate media outlets pushing gender identity conversations and warning about the end of the Earth because the hamburger that you eat and the car you drive are allegedly heating the planet (what about El Nino? or the billionaires that fly around in private jets and sail on diesel-powered megayachts?) -- perhaps America's mental health crisis is a more urgent topic.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a staggering 49,500 people took their own lives in 2022, a record high -- that's a 2.6% increase from the prior year. Notice a trend (we outlined it for you)?

CDC spokesperson Christy Hagen told Bloomberg that the age-adjusted rate of suicides per 100,000 US population was 14.4, up from 14.1 the prior year.

And what the heck is happening with white males?

"Mental health has become the defining public health and societal challenge of our time," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a CDC statement.

Murthy continued, "Far too many people and their families are suffering and feeling alone."

Let's not forget about our veterans. According to the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Members 2022 report, nearly half of those serving in the US military have contemplated suicide since joining the forces.

In May, the CDC released preliminary data that showed drug overdose deaths hit 109,680, a new record high, in 2022. If you combine both crises, about 159,180 people died last year.

The Biden administration can tout all they want about their "unprecedented investments to transform how mental health," but that has yet to show up in the data.

As for corporate media, who compete to out woke each other, it's time to report meaningful news about a twin crisis crushing America at its core.