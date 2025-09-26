US Nears Highest Cancer-Rate Around The World

Cancer is one of the world’s leading causes of death, but its prevalence varies significantly from country to country.

In this infographic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu shows age-standardized cancer incidence rates across 180+ countries, revealing striking contrasts between different regions. Understanding these differences sheds light on how lifestyles, environment, and healthcare reporting all contribute.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). It presents age-standardized incidence rates (ASR) per 100,000 people, enabling a more fair comparison between regions with different population structures.

Country Age-standardized

Rate (ASR) New cases

(both sexes, 2022) 🇦🇺 Australia 463 212,332 🇳🇿 New Zealand 427 38,157 🇩🇰 Denmark 375 48,840 🇺🇸 U.S. 367 2,380,189 🇳🇴 Norway 358 40,305 🇨🇦 Canada 346 292,098 🇮🇪 Ireland 345 31,242 🇳🇱 Netherlands 341 132,319 🇫🇷 France 339 483,568 🇭🇺 Hungary 337 66,340 🇧🇪 Belgium 325 81,132 🇭🇷 Croatia 313 28,809 🇸🇪 Sweden 310 69,261 🇬🇧 UK 308 454,954 🇸🇮 Slovenia 305 14,402 🇵🇹 Portugal 295 69,567 🇨🇭 Switzerland 293 58,330 🇨🇾 Cyprus 292 6,198 🇱🇻 Latvia 289 11,458 🇱🇹 Lithuania 288 16,413 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 288 1,149 🇮🇹 Italy 285 436,242 🇸🇰 Slovakia 283 30,913 🇪🇪 Estonia 283 8,050 🇲🇹 Malta 283 2,855 🇨🇿 Czechia 281 65,676 🇺🇾 Uruguay 280 16,817 🇫🇮 Finland 277 37,660 🇷🇴 Romania 277 104,661 🇪🇸 Spain 275 278,729 🇩🇪 Germany 274 605,805 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 273 3,440 🇧🇾 Belarus 273 46,402 🇮🇸 Iceland 268 1,777 🇯🇵 Japan 267 1,005,157 🇵🇱 Poland 263 208,900 🇬🇷 Greece 259 65,703 🇦🇹 Austria 259 50,682 🇷🇸 Serbia 250 42,039 🇷🇺 Russia 248 635,560 🇮🇱 Israel 246 30,438 🇼🇸 Samoa 240 400 🇲🇪 Montenegro 238 2,739 🇲🇳 Mongolia 236 6,699 🇰🇷 South Korea 235 237,701 🇲🇩 Moldova 232 14,816 🇸🇬 Singapore 231 25,250 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 228 877 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 227 13,778 🇹🇷 Türkiye 226 240,013 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 222 32,812 🇨🇺 Cuba 221 49,688 🇧🇦 Bosnia Herzegovina 219 14,265 🇦🇷 Argentina 216 133,420 🇧🇷 Brazil 214 627,193 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 208 17,725 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 207 7,563 🇧🇧 Barbados 205 1,120 🇬🇫 French Guyana 204 589 🇿🇦 South Africa 203 111,321 🇨🇳 China 202 4,824,703 🇦🇲 Armenia 202 9,520 🇺🇦 Ukraine 200 155,239 🇯🇲 Jamaica 200 7,500 🇬🇪 Georgia 198 13,689 🇳🇦 Namibia 194 3,453 🇧🇸 Bahamas 193 955 🇵🇾 Paraguay 192 13,783 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 192 925 🇨🇱 Chile 189 59,876 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 189 12,190 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 187 3,931 🇵🇭 Philippines 185 188,976 🇻🇪 Venezuela 185 62,947 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 178 13,325 🇨🇴 Colombia 178 117,620 🇫🇯 Fiji 175 1,601 🇵🇪 Peru 174 72,827 🇸🇷 Suriname 170 1,119 🇱🇧 Lebanon 169 13,034 🇬🇺 Guam 167 412 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 167 20,171 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 167 448 🇪🇬 Egypt 166 150,578 🇰🇵 North Korea 166 61,533 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 162 36,225 🇦🇱 Albania 161 8,019 🇲🇼 Malawi 160 19,846 🇿🇲 Zambia 160 15,296 🇵🇦 Panama 155 8,353 🇱🇦 Laos 155 9,101 🇹🇭 Thailand 154 183,541 🇺🇬 Uganda 154 35,968 🇪🇨 Ecuador 153 30,888 🇯🇴 Jordan 153 12,328 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 152 18,503 🇵🇸 Gaza Strip & West Bank 152 5,030 🇻🇳 Vietnam 151 180,480 🇲🇦 Morocco 150 63,609 🇰🇪 Kenya 149 44,726 🇮🇷 Iran 149 137,198 🇧🇴 Bolivia 144 17,579 🇬🇾 Guyana 143 1,225 🇲🇾 Malaysia 142 51,650 🇩🇿 Algeria 141 64,713 🇭🇹 Haiti 141 13,860 🇲🇽 Mexico 141 207,154 🇹🇿 Tanzania 140 44,931 🇲🇺 Mauritius 140 2,888 🇲🇱 Mali 140 15,151 🇸🇾 Syria 139 21,926 🇰🇭 Cambodia 138 19,795 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire 137 21,352 🇮🇩 Indonesia 137 408,661 🇮🇶 Iraq 137 37,382 🇲🇲 Myanmar 136 77,603 🇹🇳 Tunisia 135 20,551 🇸🇿 Eswatini 135 1,108 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 135 684 🇦🇴 Angola 134 24,607 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 134 8,409 🇱🇾 Libya 132 8,171 🇲🇿 Mozambique 129 26,578 🇧🇮 Burundi 128 7,997 🇭🇳 Honduras 128 10,815 🇸🇻 El Salvador 127 9,799 🇨🇲 Cameroon 126 19,564 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 126 7,266 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 125 14,538 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 123 6,807 🇬🇹 Guatemala 122 17,801 🇸🇴 Somalia 121 10,681 🇬🇭 Ghana 120 27,385 🇹🇩 Chad 118 10,185 🇲🇬 Madagascar 117 21,297 🇬🇳 Guinea 116 8,777 🇱🇸 Lesotho 116 2,027 🇧🇼 Botswana 115 2,317 🇱🇷 Liberia 115 3,873 🇧🇿 Belize 115 409 🇬🇦 Gabon 114 1,875 🇸🇳 Senegal 114 11,841 🇧🇭 Bahrain 114 1,383 🇳🇬 Nigeria 114 127,763 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 113 35,900 🇰🇼 Kuwait 111 4,347 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 108 250 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 108 926 🇹🇬 Togo 108 5,491 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 107 33,243 🇰🇲 Comoros 107 619 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 106 24,275 🇵🇰 Pakistan 106 185,748 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 106 167,256 🇴🇲 Oman 105 4,045 🇲🇷 Mauritania 105 3,274 🇲🇻 Maldives 105 479 🇦🇪 UAE 105 5,526 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe 105 144 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 105 80,334 🇨🇩 DRC 103 52,612 🇧🇯 Benin 103 7,496 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 102 2,690 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 100 1,170 🇪🇷 Eritrea 100 2,463 🇸🇸 South Sudan 99 6,874 🇮🇳 India 99 1,413,316 🇸🇩 Sudan 96 28,586 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 92 6,467 🇩🇯 Djibouti 91 805 🇧🇹 Bhutan 88 638 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 87 28,113 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 87 435 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 85 828 🇳🇪 Niger 84 11,593 🇷🇼 Rwanda 83 7,122 🇾🇪 Yemen 83 16,525 🇶🇦 Qatar 82 1,733 🇳🇵 Nepal 82 22,008 🇨🇬 Congo, Republic of 81 2,727 🇬🇲 Gambia 79 1,196 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 36 1,918

Australia and New Zealand Lead

Australia and New Zealand have the world’s highest cancer incidence rates, largely driven by these countries’ intense UV exposure which results in more cases of melanoma.

Both countries are in the Southern Hemisphere, where summer sun is especially strong due to higher solar angles and thinner ozone layers. The Earth is also slightly closer to the sun during this time, though this plays a minor role compared to ozone conditions and lifestyle factors such as spending more time outdoors.

Melanoma is a serious type of skin cancer that develops from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes and is more likely to spread than other skin cancers. Its primary cause is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light.

Lower Rates in Developing Countries

By contrast, many low- and middle-income countries have much lower reported cancer rates. For example, India (99), Sudan (96), and Niger (84) fall far below global leaders.

These lower figures may not always mean less cancer, but rather differences in detection and reporting.

Higher Rates in Wealthier Countries

There is good evidence that wealthier countries report higher cancer incidence rates, likely due to better detection and reporting methods.

For example, additional research from the WCRF has found a positive relationship between cancer rates and countries that score highly in the Human Development Index (HDI).

In short, developed countries generally report higher cancer rates, but this does not mean people in these countries are biologically more prone to cancer.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The $5.6T Pharmaceutical Industry in One Giant Chart on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.