A new report from Reuters, citing multiple sources, reveals that the upcoming U.S. Dietary Guidelines may drop the long-standing recommendation that adults limit alcohol consumption to one drink per day for women and two for men.

While not yet confirmed, the shift would represent a significant departure from decades of public health messaging, replacing the guidance with a vague call to "drink in moderation."

It also raises questions about whether the Department of Health and Human Services, even under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, remains an agency still captured by industry influence, drifting far from the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) mission.

Here's more color from Reuters that really would only mark a significant win for the alcohol industry, which has lobbied heavily against tighter restrictions:

The updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which could be released as early as this month, are expected to include a brief statement encouraging Americans to drink in moderation or limit alcohol intake due to associated health risks, the sources said. The guidelines are still under development and subject to change, two of the sources and a fourth individual familiar with the process said. . . . The fourth source said that the scientific basis for recommending specific daily limits is limited, and the goal is to ensure the guidelines reflect only the most robust evidence.

Critics, including public health advocates, warn that the new language downplays well-documented risks such as increased cancer, including breast cancer, even from moderate drinking.

Industry leaders, such as Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev, spent millions lobbying during the review process, concerned about increasing scrutiny from public health authorities.

All of this comes as Goldman analysts have pointed out deteriorating alcohol demand trends across the U.S.—underscoring broader challenges facing the industry:

Given that this is a Reuters report based on anonymous sources, the details remain unconfirmed. However, if the reporting proves accurate, the shift would represent a significant victory for the alcohol industry—and further reinforce the perception that HHS remains agency captured.