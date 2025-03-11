Utah To Become 1st State To Ban Fluoride In Drinking Water, Weeks After RFK Jr Sworn In

In a huge development, and coming just weeks after federal health secretary and Fluoride-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn into office, the state of Utah has become the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water.

The landmark move also comes soon after recent major health studies were published which linked the decades-long US fluoridization in public drinking water with lower IQ in children.

Flouride tanks at a water treatment plant , via KTXS

"Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said he would sign legislation that bars cities and communities from deciding whether to add the mineral to their water systems," The Associated Press reports Monday.

The long-running claim and assumption has been that fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities - and this still remains the official line of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We’ve got tried and true evidence of the safety and efficacy of this public health initiative," said American Dental Association President Brad Kessler.

But the simple question must be asked: don't people brush their teeth?

The FDA literally has a poison warning label on the side of toothpaste and other products with fluoride, saying that it's not meant to be ingested. So why drink it? - skeptics have long questioned.

The AP has noted that the anti-fluoridization movement in Utah gained steam after a major accident:

Already, some cities across the country have gotten rid of fluoride from their water, and other municipalities are considering doing the same. A few months ago, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate fluoride in drinking water because high levels could pose a risk to kids’ intellectual development. A Utah teenager who urged lawmakers to pass the bill described suffering a medical emergency when the fluoride pump in Sandy, Utah, malfunctioned in 2019, releasing an excessive amount of the mineral into the drinking water. The fluoride sickened hundreds of residents and led many in Utah to push for its removal. It’s rare to find high levels of fluoridation in water, according to the National Institutes of Health. The agency said it’s “virtually impossible” to get a toxic dose of fluoride from water with standard levels of the mineral.

When you've lost CNN...

Those who are against the mass government-backed social program to add fluoride to water have long been attacked as "conspiracy" loons etc.. But skepticism of the program has recently gone more and more mainstream, especially as more objective science has take a fresh look at the matter.