Watch: Democrat Rep. Has Major Brain Malfunction During Floor Speech

A Democratic Congressman froze up for almost a minute during a speech on the House floor in the middle of blasting Republicans over social security, prompting renewed calls for terms limits.

76-year-old Rep. John Larson (D-CT) experienced the bizarre episode while voicing opposition to Elon Musk and DOGE being granted access to Social Security data.

Larson was in the midst of accusing President Trump and Republicans of conspiring with billionaires to obscure accountability in Congress and the courts when he stopped speaking and had some sort of neurological episode.

“Now [Trump] is saying he’s not even accountable to the courts because he and the billionaire class have gotten together and said, ‘Don’t worry, no one on the Republican side in the House and Senate who control both the House and Senate is going to speak up,’” Larson said before freezing up.

Larson then attempted to carry on speaking but was clearly straining to get words out.

Larson’s office later claimed it was an adverse reaction to a new medication and that there was no further cause for concern.

It’s the exact same situation that Senator Mitch McConnell has experienced multiple times in recent years.

McConnell has also fallen over twice within the past month and was seen Monday being hoisted out of a wheelchair into an SUV.

Nancy Pelosi is also hobbling around on crutches after falling over.

