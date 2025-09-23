Watch: Democrats Protest Trump By Chugging Tylenol

Shortly after President Trump warned on Monday that using Tylenol during pregnancy may be linked to an increased risk of autism - and advised pregnant women to limit use - the triple-vaxxed, six-times-boosted wing of the Democratic Party took to social media for a performative stunt against the president, chugging Tylenol...

Whether it's "Trump Derangement Syndrome," the woke mind virus, or "TikTok brain rot," whatever has scrambled the brains of some on the far left has been on full display since Monday afternoon, after Trump said, "With Tylenol, don't take it, don't take it." The president was referring to the FDA's new warning to physicians that acetaminophen use during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder and ADHD in children.

At the time, we were only joking.

*TRUMP ON TYLENOL: DON'T TAKE IT



Liberals already overdosing on Tylenol — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 22, 2025

Yet...

This performative child mutilation from the left will be studied for years to come. Plenty of data with excessive tylenol use on pregnant/infants to be cautious of it even before the RFKjr drop. Science worshipers can't follow simple deductive reasoning. pic.twitter.com/k0D9OGqZSv — Mikey Santos (@wsoul13x) September 23, 2025

Pregnant 🤰 liberals are taking Tylenol to protest 🪧 President Trump and Bobby Kennedy attempting to Make America 🇺🇸 Health Again. pic.twitter.com/aal1nHhAnQ — The Golden Mask (@maskedoccult) September 23, 2025

I was joking yesterday… but the mind rot of the left knows no bounds.



They are now taking EXTRA Tylenol because Trump said it was bad... pic.twitter.com/OWRjLmfyrN — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) September 23, 2025

TikTok challenge of the day: pregnant moms chugging Tylenol. Sponsored by… ignorance. pic.twitter.com/tJkRz7mBTc — Aunty Kitty (@wake_up_girl_3) September 23, 2025

'Trust the science' worshipers have lost their minds and are only chugging Tylenol to prove Trump wrong.

Prepare for the signs...

* * * Steak lovers, now's your chance * * *

Free shipping on all Rancher-Direct steaks this week only!

Recommended:

Steak Lover's Bundle - giant steaks with superb marbling

Sunday Supper Revival - Elkins steaks, ground beef, London Broil, hamburgers, kabobs, seasoning

If you're on the fence, we encourage you to check out Beck and Elkins grass-fed / grass-finished, clean beef. We think you'll be amazed.