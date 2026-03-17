West Virginia Is America's Fattest State

More than one in three adults is obese in most U.S. states, according to the latest CDC data. In several Southern states, the rate now exceeds 40%.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the percentage of adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

The Highest Obesity Rates Are Concentrated in the South

West Virginia tops the list, with 41.4% of adults classified as obese. Mississippi follow at 40.4%, while Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee each report rates of roughly 39%.

Rank State or Territory Adult Obesity Rate (2024) 1 West Virginia 41.4% 2 Mississippi 40.4% 3 Guam 40.2% 4 Louisiana 39.2% 5 Tennessee* 38.9% 6 Alabama 38.9% 7 Arkansas 38.9% 8 Indiana 38.4% 9 Virgin Islands 37.7% 10 Kansas 37.6% 11 Nebraska 37.6% 12 Wisconsin 37.4% 13 Kentucky 37.2% 14 South Dakota 37.0% 15 Ohio 36.9% 16 North Dakota 36.8% 17 Oklahoma 36.8% 18 Delaware 36.6% 19 Iowa 36.6% 20 Puerto Rico 36.2% 21 Michigan 36.1% 22 Texas 35.6% 23 Georgia 35.4% 24 Missouri 34.6% 25 South Carolina 34.6% 26 New Mexico 34.5% 27 North Carolina 34.5% 28 Illinois 34.2% 29 Nevada 34.2% 30 Pennsylvania 34.2% 31 Alaska 34.0% 32 Oregon 33.5% 33 Arizona 33.3% 34 Maine 33.2% 35 Idaho 32.7% 36 Maryland 32.7% 37 Wyoming 32.5% 38 Minnesota 32.3% 39 Virginia 32.3% 40 Connecticut 32.0% 41 Washington 31.5% 42 New Hampshire 31.1% 43 Rhode Island 31.1% 44 Montana 31.0% 45 Utah 31.0% 46 Florida 29.6% 47 New York 29.5% 48 California 29.1% 49 Vermont 29.0% 50 New Jersey 27.7% 51 Hawaii 27.0% 52 Massachusetts 27.0% 53 District of Columbia 25.5% 54 Colorado 25.0% -- 🇺🇸 U.S. State and Territory Average 34.1%

*Note: Data for Tennessee is from 2022.

Much of the Southeast and parts of Appalachia cluster near the top of the rankings. These regions have historically faced higher poverty rates, limited healthcare access, and lower levels of physical activity. Diet patterns and food accessibility also play a role, particularly in rural communities.

The West and Northeast Report Lower Rates

Colorado stands out with the lowest adult obesity rate at 25%, followed by the District of Columbia at 25.5%. Hawaii and Massachusetts both come in at 27%, while New Jersey posts 27.7%.

Western states tend to report lower rates overall, with many in the low 30% range. Higher levels of outdoor recreation, urban density, and public health initiatives may contribute to these comparatively lower figures.

Nearly Every State Is Above 30%

A striking pattern emerges from the data: obesity is widespread across the country. Aside from a handful of states and jurisdictions, most report rates of 30% or higher.

Midwestern states such as Ohio (36.9%), Wisconsin (37.4%), and Indiana (38.4%) also report elevated rates.

Rising obesity rates are closely tied to increased healthcare costs and higher risks of conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

To learn more about healthcare, check out this graphic on America’s most common drugs.