What The Hell Is Wrong With Modern Parents?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A 17-month-old toddler had his hand instinctively grabbed by a wolf at ZooAmerica inside Hersheypark, Pennsylvania, while his parents sat glued to their phones just 25 to 30 feet away on a bench.

Reports note that the parents didn’t even notice until bystanders rushed in amid the commotion.

Chaos at Hersheypark zoo when toddler is injured by wolf while parents were 'distracted by their phones' https://t.co/dRAhaW1bsB — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 6, 2026

This isn’t some freak accident in the wild. It’s the predictable result of a society where doomscrolling trumps basic parental vigilance – even feet from a wolf enclosure.

The parents have now been charged, but the bigger story is the mentality that lets this happen in the first place.

The incident took place Saturday at the 11-acre North American wildlife park. The toddler squeezed through a small opening in a wooden barrier into a restricted area, then reached a hand through the metal fencing of the wolf habitat. One of the three gray wolves then made contact.

Derry Township Police described it plainly: one of the wolves in the enclosure “instinctively and naturally grabbed” onto the toddler’s hand. They stopped short of calling it a bite. Bystanders pulled the child free. Injuries were mercifully minor.

The parents, Carrie B. Sortor, 43, and Stephen J. B. Wilson, 61, both of Lititz, Pennsylvania, only learned what happened when chaos erupted. On Sunday they were each charged with one count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, a decision made in consultation with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

ZooAmerica confirmed the child never entered the actual enclosure. In a statement, officials stressed visitor expectations: “Visitors were expected to ‘remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times.’”

They added: “Our habitats are designed with multiple layers of protection, and clear signage and barriers are in place to help ensure safe viewing.” On the wolf’s reaction, the zoo noted: “This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression.” They also reminded visitors that “Our wolves are well-camouflaged and you might mistake a wolf for a rock.”

The charges send a clear message: supervision isn’t optional when you bring a toddler to see wild carnivores. Yet the parents’ decision to step away and focus on screens reflects something deeper and uglier in modern life.

Letting a small child wander near wolves while you check notifications isn’t just careless. It’s the logical endpoint of a culture that treats real-world responsibility as secondary to digital distraction.

Where were the parents?? Should be charges brought against them for not supervising their child.



Toddler injured by wolf at Zoo America after crawling under a fence to enclosure https://t.co/C6nzDzAdAn — Paul (@PaulGYoung) April 6, 2026

I hope they remove that child from their care since they suck at it. — G (@BeholdYah) April 6, 2026

Toddler Injured by Wolf After Crawling Under Pennsylvania Zoo's Exterior Metal Fence https://t.co/NHjzw8cNOV Typical Democrat parent of today, we are not responsible for the safety and future of the kids God gives us. — bitcap (@BarbaraFain16) April 6, 2026

“…distracted by their phones” a good reason to lose custody of your child.

I see it all the time. — Linda Klase (@LindaKlase) April 6, 2026

Keeping your eyes on your kids near wild animals should be common sense – not something police have to enforce after the fact.

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