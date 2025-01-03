Where Going To The Gym Is Most (Un)Popular

Exercising more is again one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in the United States.

Past data shows that January tends to see a higher number of gym sign ups than other months as people act on such aspirations, but also that the goal falls by the wayside for many soon after.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, according to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, just over one in ten respondents in the U.S. said they had paid for a gym membership in the 12 months prior to the survey.

How many have actually used the service regularly within the last year is another question.

You will find more infographics at Statista

French respondents were even less enthusiastic about the gym, with only six percent of survey participants saying they have invested in a gym membership.

By comparison, going to the gym was far more popular in India and Brazil, with 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively, saying that they had paid for a fitness subscription in the 12 months prior to the survey.

In the United Kingdom (20 percent) and China (18 percent), around one in five respondents had paid for membership to a studio.