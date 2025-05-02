Where Malaria Has Been Successfully Eradicated

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, a total of 45 countries and one territory had managed to eradicate malaria as of January 2025, according to data from the World Health Organization.

A place is eligible to apply for a WHO certification of malaria-free status once it has had zero indigenous cases of malaria for three consecutive years.

In 2025 so far, Georgia is the latest country to have met this requirement, following after Egypt and Cape Verde last year.

The United States was declared malaria-free in 1970, alongside Italy and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, India still is endemic with more than two million cases reported there in 2023.

Worldwide, malaria is still endemic in 83 countries.