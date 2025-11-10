Which Countries Drink The Most Wine?

Wine remains one of the world’s most consumed alcoholic beverages, with billions of liters enjoyed globally each year.

Despite shifting drinking habits and growing competition from other beverages, wine consumption continues to thrive—especially across Europe and North America.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the top wine-consuming countries in 2024, based on data from the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

Europe Dominates Global Wine Drinking in 2024

According to the OIV, global wine consumption totaled roughly 21.5 billion liters in 2024, with just 10 countries accounting for more than 70% of that total.

The data table below shows the top countries that drank the most wine in 2024 by billions of liters.

The United States tops the list at 3.33 billion liters, followed by France (2.30 billion), and Italy (2.23 billion).

Germany and the UK round out the top five, with 1.78 billion and 1.26 billion liters respectively.

Seven of the world’s ten biggest wine-drinking nations are in Europe, reflecting the continent’s significant wine production and deep historical ties to viticulture.

Wine Consumption by Countries Outside Europe

Outside of Europe and North America, other significant wine-drinking countries are again relatively large wine producers like Argentina (770 million liters) and Australia (530 million liters), which rank eighth and 11th respectively.

China is also a significant non-European consumer as the 10th largest wine-drinking nation at 550 million liters.

Despite ranking among the top 10, China’s wine consumption fell by 19.3% year-over-year in 2024, continuing the country’s declining consumption since 2019, when it consumed 1.95 billion liters.

China’s decline is largely due to a supply shock hangover from its tariff clash with Australia (China’s largest wine supplier) where tariffs reached up to 218.4% and were lifted in late March of 2024.

