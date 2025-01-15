Emergency room wait times vary significantly across the United States depending on factors such as hospital resources, patient volume, and staffing levels, with some states facing delays that can stretch for more than three hours.

Long stays in the emergency department often point to issues like understaffing or overcrowding, leading to delays in treatment, and often times, worse patient health outcomes.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the average time patients spend in the emergency department before leaving, by U.S. state and territory.

Data comes from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and is updated as of Oct. 30, 2024.

This data reflects the average time patients spend at the emergency department, from the time they arrive to the time they leave, and excludes those who died in the emergency department, left without the approval of a licensed provider, or lacked documented discharge destinations.

Which State Has the Longest Emergency Room Visit Time?

Below, we show the average time patients spent in the emergency room before leaving, by state.

Rank State/Territory Average time patients spent in the emergency room before leaving 1 District of Columbia 5 hrs 14 min 2 Puerto Rico 4 hrs 41 min 3 Maryland 4 hrs 10 min 4 Rhode Island 3 hrs 38 min 5 Massachusetts 3 hrs 36 min 6 Delaware 3 hrs 31 min 7 New York 3 hrs 24 min 8 North Carolina 3 hrs 11 min 9 New Jersey 3 hrs 11 min 10 Connecticut 3 hrs 9 min 11 California 3 hrs 6 min 12 Pennsylvania 3 hrs 3 min 13 Vermont 2 hrs 59 min 14 Illinois 2 hrs 55 min 15 Maine 2 hrs 55 min 16 Arizona 2 hrs 50 min 17 Virginia 2 hrs 46 min 18 Michigan 2 hrs 45 min 19 New Hampshire 2 hrs 45 min 20 South Carolina 2 hrs 43 min 21 New Mexico 2 hrs 42 min 22 Florida 2 hrs 41 min 23 Georgia 2 hrs 40 min 24 Tennessee 2 hrs 38 min 25 Oregon 2 hrs 37 min 26 Washington 2 hrs 37 min 27 Ohio 2 hrs 36 min 28 Kentucky 2 hrs 35 min 29 Missouri 2 hrs 35 min 30 Alabama 2 hrs 26 min 31 Texas 2 hrs 26 min 32 West Virginia 2 hrs 25 min 33 Nevada 2 hrs 24 min 34 Idaho 2 hrs 22 min 35 Alaska 2 hrs 20 min 36 Wisconsin 2 hrs 18 min 37 Colorado 2 hrs 15 min 38 Wyoming 2 hrs 15 min 39 Arkansas 2 hrs 13 min 40 Louisiana 2 hrs 12 min 41 Utah 2 hrs 12 min 42 Mississippi 2 hrs 7 min 43 Montana 2 hrs 7 min 44 Minnesota 2 hrs 6 min 45 Indiana 2 hrs 5 min 46 Kansas 2 hrs 1 min 47 Oklahoma 2 hrs 48 Iowa 1 hr 59 min 49 Hawaii 1 hr 57 min 50 Nebraska 1 hr 54 min 51 South Dakota 1 hr 53 min 52 North Dakota 1 hr 50 min

The median emergency room visit time in 2024 in the U.S. was 2 hours and 42 minutes. Twenty states had average emergency room visit times higher than the national average.

Washington, D.C. residents had the longest average emergency department visit times at 5 hours and 14 minutes, followed by Puerto Rico at 4 hours and 41 minutes.

These extended wait times in D.C. and Puerto Rico are likely due to a combination of high population density, limited healthcare resources, and potentially higher rates of uninsured patients seeking emergency care.

Rural and less populated states like North Dakota (1 hour 50 minutes), South Dakota (1 hour 53 minutes), and Nebraska (1 hour 54 minutes) had the shortest emergency room times, suggesting that lower patient loads and less crowded facilities contribute to faster processing.

Long emergency department waits worsen patient health, raise healthcare costs, and strain hospital resources, increasing risks of mortality and compromised care.

A University of South Caroline study found that prolonging the wait of a patient who arrives with a serious condition by 10 minutes will increase the hospital’s cost to care for the patient by an average of 6%.

