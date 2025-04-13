WI Teen Charged With Murdering Parents In 'Neo-Nazi' Satanic Plot To Kill Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A 17-year-old kid from Wisconsin is suspected of murdering his own parents as part of a demented plot to assassinate President Trump and violently overthrow the government, according to charges outlined by local law enforcement.

The teenager, Nikita Casap, has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide of his own mother and stepfather, according to a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Casap has also been charged with hiding a corpse, misappropriating ID to obtain money, and theft of property over $10,000.

Investigators in the case say that Casap had put together a deranged fantasy whereby he would kill his own parents and use his inheritance to fund an assassinate attempt on Trump and simultaneously launch an anti-government insurgency.

He documented it in a manifesto titled “Accelerate the Collapse,” which was unveiled in a federal affidavit unsealed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Referring to himself as “Awoken” and “accelerationist14,” the teenager detailed his plan to kill Trump, thereby igniting civil unrest all over the country.

He also wrote of kicking off a race war, in order to “save the white race from Jewish control,” manufacturing bombs, and assassinating “Jewish politicians and billionaires.”

When authorities recovered messages from Casap’s devices, they discovered that he had gotten as far as communicating with international accomplices, seeking out how to acquire explosives and drone weaponisation kits to deliver explosives and poisons, and was formulating an escape to Ukraine after completing “the job.”

Casap wrote that “There’ll never be a perfect revolutionary situation that springs up out of nowhere. We need to create a revolutionary situation ourselves. I do agree that only if terrorism is sustained over a period of time can it be effective.”

“In short, huge amounts of violence will be required,” he further declared, adding “Long past are the days when we can vote for a Hitler to save us. It is time we stop waiting. The best day to commit an attack is today, the next best is tomorrow.“

He further wrote, “It is time that we lead the way to the System collapse. Do absolutely anything you can that will lead to the collapse of America or any other country you live in. This is the only way that we can save the White race. White Revolution is the only solution.”

As this post further explains, Casap was also seemingly obsessed with the Satanic Order of Nine Angles:

The bodies of Casap’s parents were discovered on February 28 inside their home.

ABC News reports that in addition to the murder charges, investigators are pursuing federal charges consisting of conspiracy, attempted presidential assassination, and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The unsealed search warrant affidavit in the case is below:

