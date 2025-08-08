WTF! Trend Of Adults Using Pacifiers To 'Relieve Stress' Is Snowballing

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

There is an increasingly popular trend of grown adults using pacifiers, or binkies to ‘relieve stress’.

Yes, really. Men and women are literally regressing to a pre-toddler state of mind when the world becomes too much for them, the New York Post reports.

Despite the devices being bad for jaws and teeth and being dangerous to sleep with, people are acting like babies and sucking on pacifiers because they can’t handle the real world.

Stressed adults rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves: ‘I feel a sense of safety from childhood’ https://t.co/S26kAQuDh5 pic.twitter.com/3uGWI7H649 — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

The report states:

TikTok is sucking it up — literally — with videos of American adults pacifying themselves in traffic, at work, or in the throes of burnout. In the comments section of a TikTok by @thebentist, one user swore, “I just use an adult pacifier it hasn’t moved my teeth been using them for 4 years.” Another doubled down: “Just get an adult pacifier I use one! And the ADHD tip it works!!(for me).” Others admitted, “we gotta do what we gotta do to keep focused. over bite or not getting stuff we need to get done. Lol,” while one confessed, “im so ashamed, I’ve been addicted for 23 years, my entire life.”

A cursory search on the web reveals a whole sub culture of people making YouTube videos about adult pacifiers, reviewing and unboxing them.

The people appearing on camera are often dressed in adult sized baby clothes, surround themselves with baby toys, and have multicoloured hair.

They’re clearly just mentally unstable and need help.

Something has gone very very wrong in the childhood of these individuals.

I saw one of these recently in on a college campus in North Carolina.



I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.



Adults with pacifiers is a mental illness. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 7, 2025

Please @nypost,

Please conduct a poll of the adults with pacifiers and ask what political party they all vote for.



We all know the answer, but just to prove a point, please do it.



PLEASE!!! https://t.co/OVHoaCdpk2 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) August 7, 2025

If you need a pacifier as an adult, you shouldn’t be allowed to vote. https://t.co/wJJLIi8h52 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2025

When I was younger, people who were using meth and other drugs would use pacifiers to soothe them until they get their next ‘fix’.



Now it’s progressed from drug addicts to mental illness. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 7, 2025

No, stressed adults do NOT rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves.

Mentally stunted, attention-seeking morons rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves. https://t.co/TUdLlcs9aM — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 7, 2025

send the asteroid — Bullish Chart (@bullishchart) August 7, 2025

The infantilisation of popular culture has only snowballed in the past six years since we made this video:

