"Your Injections Are Killing Our Young People" - Pfizer, Moderna Reps Slammed During Heated Aussie Senate Hearing

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Sparks flew during a contentious public hearing in the Australian Parliament earlier this week as Representatives from Pfizer and Moderna gave unsatisfactory answers to multiple lawmakers’ questions.

The Australian Senate’s ‘Education and Employment Legislation Committee’ held a hearing Wednesday regarding the status of the COVID-19 vaccines, which included witnesses from Pfizer Australia, Moderna, and the Australia’s Theraputic Goods Administration (TGA).

Conservative lawmakers were outraged that at least half of all Australians got COVID after the country imposed some of the most draconian lockdowns and vaccine mandates in the world.

During the hearing, a Pfizer representative insisted that no one was forced to get the risky COVID-19 jabs in Australia, despite the county’s strict mandates.

Senator Pauline Hanson confronted Dr. Brian Hewitt, Pfizer Australia’s Head of Regulatory Sciences, about a comment he had made earlier in the hearing regarding the country’s vaccine mandates.

“You actually made a comment that no one was forced to have the vaccination,” Hanson said, after initially attributing the comment to his colleague Dr. Krishan Thiru, Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director. “You were in Australia during COVID-19 … you must have been fully aware that people—nurses, doctors, people—to keep their jobs, were forced to have the vaccination,” she said. “Now, do you retract your statement that they were not forced?” “Senator, no, I believe firmly that no one was forced to have a vaccine,” Hewitt responded. “Mandates and vaccine requirements are determined by governments and health authorities. I believe everyone was offered an opportunity to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine and I don’t believe that anybody was forced to take the vaccine.” “A lot of Australians will disagree with you on that one,” Hanson shot back.

Senator Alex Antic had cited statistics showing that cases of Myocarditis spiked precipitously in South Australia following introduction of the COVID injections.

“Now, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are two heart inflammation conditions well associated with the COVID mRNA injections—even the Theraputic Goods Administration admits to that, Antic began. “Yet despite this well-established fact, the injections were mandated to thousands of Australians and speaking out about these incursions on freedom got one labeled an anti-vaxxer or a peddler of dangerous disinformation,” the senator continued.

Antic cited data he obtained through a Freedom of Information request from the South Australia Health Department that tracked cardiac related presentations in 15-year-olds to 44-year-olds going back to 2018.

The senator showed a chart indicating that the numbers remained steady at 1,100 a month from January 2018 until July of 2021 when it “drastically spiked.” By November of 2021, he said, the number of cases peaked at 2,172 per month, almost double the norm. The rise in cases, he noted, took place “just as these injections were rolled out.”

Antic noted that there was another spike in cardiac related presentations in February of 2023, “just when the boosters were being mandated.”

“These injections are harming, and in many cases, killing our young people,” Antic declared. “So what does SA Health have to say about this? Nothing. They continue to roll out the injections. They continue to push the injection narrative. This injection campaign is going to go down as the greatest scandal in medical history and none of you said a single thing.”

During the hearing, one of the Pfizer representatives admitted that during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer employees received a different shot than the general public.

“Your vaccine mandate was using your own batch of vaccine especially imported for Pfizer and not tested by the TGA?” conservative Senator Malcolm Roberts asked Dr. Hewitt. “Pfizer undertook to import Pfizer vaccines specifically for the employee vaccination program and that was so that no vaccine would be taken from government stocks that were being delivered to clinics as needed,” Dr. Hewitt replied, in answer to a senator’s question. “What we’ve seen during the COVID mismanagement and malfeasance was the largest transfer of wealth in our nation’s history from We the People to Big Pharma via Big Government that lied repeatedly during the COVID mismanagement,” Roberts said.

Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick, a member of the Liberal National Party, on Wednesday as asked the doctors whether they could explain how Pfizer’s mRNA COVID injections were causing heart disease.

As Antic had noted, even Australia’s Theraputic Goods Administration had confirmed the link between COVID vaccines and heart diseases such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

“Can you explain the process, why the vaccine causes myocarditis and pericarditis?” Sen. Rennick asked.

Dr. Thiru began by expressing his “confidence in the safety profile” of the vaccine, but was cut off by Sen. Rennick when it became apparent that the doctor was filibustering.

Calling for a point of order, he again asked the Pfizer doctors, “Do you understand why [Pfizer’s vaccine] causes myocarditis? I want you to explain to me why it causes myocarditis.”

Dr. Thiru said that Pfizer is “aware of very rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis that have been temporarily associated with the vaccine,” before being interrupted again by Rennick to answer the question.

In response, Thiru again referred to the “small” number of reports around the world linking myocarditis to the Pfizer jab, before being interrupted for a third time by Rennick.

“I’m not referring to the number of reports,” the Queensland senator pressed. “I want you to explain to me the mechanism of how the vaccine causes myocarditis. Do you or do you not understand the mechanism of why the vaccine causes myocarditis?” “It looks to me like you don’t. And if you don’t understand it, why are you saying the vaccine is safe without qualifying the risks?” he asked.

The committee chair directed Dr. Thiru to “get to” Sen. Rennick’s question, but the Pfizer doctor insisted on talking about the mRNA product’s benefit-risk ratio, which he indicated was excellent.

Rennick tried one last time to get a straight answer from the Pfizer doc.

“The question that I asked was can you explain why the vaccine causes myocarditis. Yes or no?” he asked.

After Thiru tried to deflect one more time by citing the jabs’ allegedly justifiable benefit-risk ratio, Rennick gave up.

“You clearly don’t understand the pathway, do you? Because you can’t explain it,” the senator said.

Thiru said he would have to “come back” to the committee with “whatever information we can provide” on the mechanism of how the vaccine causes myocarditis.

Sen. Antic was similarly frustrated when he asked the doctors from Moderna to provide data on the rates of serious adverse events, which a recent medical journal report showed was occurring in one of 800 vax recipients.

He asked the Moderna representatives how their own internal adverse reaction numbers compared with that study.

Dr. Chris Clarke, Moderna’s Director, Scientific Leadership, told Antic that he had not seen the report.

“Do you think you should be aware of that?” Antic pressed. “This has been widely reported. You are a manufacturer of vaccines. I find it difficult to think that you wouldn’t be aware of this report.” “You can’t tell me the rates of serious adverse events. You realize you’ve come to a Senate hearing today for the purposes of exactly that question. And you can’t tell me the rates of serious adverse reactions to your product, which I find extraordinary,” he said.

When Antic asked Clarke what Moderna’s overall rate of serious vaccine injury was for its COVID product, the doctor admitted that he doesn’t know “the actual rates of adverse events.”

“You don’t have the rates of adverse events in front of you?” Antic asked incredulously. “What I can tell you is that the rates of serious adverse events in our very large, randomized control trial was actually in a similar range to what was observed in the placebo.” “But you can’t tell me the rates of serious adverse events. You realize you came to a Senate hearing today for the purposes of exactly that question. And you can’t tell me the rates of serious adverse reactions to your product—which I find extraordinary,” Antic said.

What I can tell you is this: On the TGA website, it reports um that there are 1.2 reports that err..”

“That’s the TGA. I’m not asking about the TGA, I’m asking about Moderna,” Antic interjected. “You must have information. You are a multi-national company. You are before a senate enquiry and you cannot tell me the rates the serious adverse.. I mean, it’s quite extraordinary what you’re telling me.”

Clarke again claimed that Moderna’s trials showed no safety concerns and “no imbalance of serious adverse events of special interest or deaths between the vaccine group and the placebo group.”

“I think we’re wasting our time here,” Antic responded in disgust.

Dr. Thiru also refused to give a straight answer to Sen. Matthew Canavan, when he was asked if Pfizer tested its COVID-19 vaccine prior to the rollout to see if it stopped or reduced transmission of the disease.

The Republican-led U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has not yet called any witnesses from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, the CDC, FDA, Anthony Fauci, or Francis Collins to appear before the committee and has shown no interest in investigating the fraud that allegedly took place in the COVID vax clinical trials.