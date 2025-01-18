'Zynning': Zyn Nicotine Pouches Win Marketing Approval From FDA

Zyn nicotine pouches, popular with millennials and GenZers, will soon be featured in advertisements nationwide after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized marketing for twenty Zyn products.

On Thursday, the FDA authorized the marketing of 20 Zyn products (manufactured by Philip Morris International), including cinnamon, citrus, coffee, and mint, claiming the nicotine pouches outweigh the risks to public health...

"To receive marketing authorizations, the FDA must have sufficient evidence that the new products offer greater benefits to population health than risks," Matthew Farrelly, Ph.D., director of the Office of Science in the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, wrote in a statement.

Farrelly noted, "In this case, the data show that these nicotine pouch products meet that bar by benefiting adults who use cigarettes and/or smokeless tobacco products and completely switch to these products."

The announcement comes in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration. Earlier this week, the FDA proposed a rule to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to make combustible tobacco products less addictive.

Kenneth Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, described the FDA's marketing approval as a significant competitive advantage for Philip Morris, which holds about 34.5% share of the $12 billion oral nicotine market, according to data from Circana-measured channels.

