Is Alibaba Selling Kamikaze Drones?

Several X users allege a Chinese company on the e-commerce website Alibaba was selling a suicide or kamikaze drone under the guise of a "UAV Surveying Mapping" drone.

"Sunlipo Energy Shenzhen Co., Ltd. was revealed to be selling a fixed-wing loitering drone, XHZ-50, for $57K on http://Alibaba.com and can be shipped anywhere in the world," one X user said.

Sunlipo Energy Shenzhen Co., Ltd. was revealed to be selling a fixed-wing loitering drone, XHZ-50, for $57K on https://t.co/ZAOEf4pFqQ and can be shipped anywhere in the world.



However, shortly after that. the product was removed from the website.https://t.co/pP7g1LVt70 pic.twitter.com/Kv0OHKvGyl — Iron Lady (@nuwangzi) January 17, 2024

On Tuesday evening, the user noted that the listing on Alibaba mysteriously disappeared shortly after X users posted about the drone.

Other users said:

Damn it's actually true.



Even has four 5-star reviews as well lol, being consistent with any Chinese product's bot generated reviews.



Truly what a time to be alive.https://t.co/SWRILlCcWh https://t.co/zb80Y4dsQv — Rohan Sachdeva (@iRohanSachdeva) January 16, 2024

🚨 Allegedly, Chinese Alibaba is now selling kamikaze UAVs online for $57,000



Source: Clash Report pic.twitter.com/HCE9SFCN8X — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2024

Compare and contrast a suicide drone in Ukraine versus the Alibaba drone.

Not all X users were convinced that the Chinese drone was capable of warfare: "In the effort of fairness what on here says "Kamikaze.""

However, a recent New York Times report said Ukraine has received millions of Chinese-made drones and spare parts. And these cheap drones have also been flooding battlefields in the Middle East.