B-1 Bomber Crashes In South Dakota

A Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber crashed while attempting to land at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota on Thursday evening.

"An Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed at approximately 5:50 p.m. today while attempting to land on the installation. At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission. There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely," a statement read from the public affairs office for the 28th Bomb Wing.

Details about the crash are limited. So far, there were no indications on which runway the bomber crashed. However, a Notice to Air Missions stated Runway 31 and Runway 13 are closed.

One X user shows what appears to be the aircraft on fire.

#BREAKING: US B-1B Lancer bomber has crash-landed outside Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Local media reported the incident late Thursday night.

'A B-1B Lancer strategic bomber crashed while landing at an airbase in South Dakota. There was a crew of four pilots on board. They all ejected successfully' - the Americans decided to carry out unscheduled demilitarization

As of 2021, the Air Force operated 45 B-1Bs.