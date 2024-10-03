print-icon
Call Of Duty Comes to Life: Armed Robo-Dogs, Hypersonic Missiles, & Kamikaze Drones Deployed On Modern Battlefields

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 04, 2024 - 02:10 AM

The Middle East is on the brink of a regional war as the world awaits Israel's retaliation strike against Iran. President Biden, on Thursday morning, told reporters he was in talks with Israel about possibly striking Iran's oil facilities. He said, "We're discussing that." 

It's really not hard to imagine if conflict broadens into a regional shitstorm—the modern battlefield would be like the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game. Just this week, Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles, including hypersonic ones.

Iran-backed terror organizations around Israel have recently launched countless loitering munitions, or "kamikaze drones," attacks on the country and commercial shipping in the maritime chokepoint of the Southern Red Sea.  

The newest tech entering the battlefield, already present in Eastern Europe but now being trialed in the Middle East, is armed robot dogs equipped with artificial intelligence, high-tech sensors, and rifles.

An image posted on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows a Robotics Vision 60 Quadrupedal-Unmanned Ground Vehicle, or Q-UGV, armed with what appears to be a main battlefield utilizing an M4/M16 platform. 

In mid-September, the Q-UGV was featured in a field training exercise at the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center in Saudi Arabia. 

A US Army Central spokesman told Military.com that the armed Q-UGV was tested with several "non-counter-sUAS" systems alongside 15 counter-drone platforms at Red Sands. These 'Skynet'- like weapons of war "engaged several static ground targets," the military news website said. 

Beyond Red Sands, the US Army has been trialing armed robo dogs elsewhere. 

These robo-dogs have been observed on the battlefields in Eastern Europe. 

The Communist Party of China has fallen in love with these 'Skynet' dogs. 

Even delivered by drone. 

The French. 

All the bat-shit-crazy military tech we've covered in the last fifteen years is being deployed on the modern battlefield as WW3 risks remain elevated. 

