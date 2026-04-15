"Can Only Imagine What FCC Has To Say": Open Source Military Radar Plans Appear Online

Someone on GitHub has built an open-source radar system capable of tracking multiple targets up to roughly 12 miles away, at a fraction of the cost that a major defense contractor would typically charge for a comparable system.

AERIS-10 is an open-source phased-array radar system that demonstrates how advanced sensing technology has moved out of the defense-prime world and into civilian hands, with one person releasing all the design and development files on GitHub.

The 10.5 GHz phased-array radar system is available in two versions:

AERIS-10 is an open-source, low-cost 10.5 GHz phased array radar system featuring Pulse Linear Frequency Modulated (LFM) modulation. Available in two versions (3km and 20km range), it's designed for researchers, drone developers, and serious SDR enthusiasts who want to explore and experiment with phased array radar technology.

The developers wrote, "The AERIS-10 project aims to democratize radar technology by providing a fully open-source, modular, and hackable radar system."

"Whether you're a university researcher, a drone startup, or an advanced maker, AERIS-10 offers a platform for experimenting with beamforming, pulse compression, Doppler processing, and target tracking," they added.

X user chiefofautism noted, "One person built what defense contractors charge a quarter million for and open-sourced it."

That's a great question:

I can only imagine what the FCC will have to say about this... — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) March 13, 2026

The bigger takeaway is not the project itself, but what it signals: dual-use capability has shifted into the civilian and open-source domain, a shift that is clearly visible in the drone world. It also shows how powerful dual-use technology is now becoming accessible outside the traditional defense-contractor ecosystem - something the Department of War will find increasingly difficult to ignore as funding flows redirect to "war unicorns" promising faster innovation at lower cost.