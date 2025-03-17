Gaza Authorities Say Death Toll Already Surpasses 200 After Ceasefire Collapsed 

Update(2200) : Just a couple hours into Israel's renewed bombing campaign in Gaza, and with the ceasefire definitely over (and likely not coming back), and Gaza health authorities have said the death toll has already surpassed 200 people killed.

"The Gaza Government Media Office reports that more than 200 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing of multiple areas across the Strip in the early hours of the morning," and some more of the latest via Al Jazeera:

Children are among the many killed and many wounded in Israeli air attacks across the Gaza Strip, the largest strikes since the ceasefire with Hamas started on January 19.

United States Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich says US strikes on Yemen have killed dozens of Houthi fighters. The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, says at least two children, aged six and eight, are among the dead.

Thousands of people have rallied in Yemen’s Sanaa in support of the Houthis who have vowed to respond to the US attacks as US President Donald Trump says Iran will “suffer the consequences” if they do.

The Houthis say their attacks on US and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea are in solidarity with the people of Gaza, where Israel’s blockade has now reached a sixteenth day.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks have killed three people in Syria and two people in southern Lebanon.

* * *

After two months of performative efforts at peace, the latest Israel-Gaza ceasefire ended with a literal bang moments ago when Israel launched "extensive strikes" strikes against on terror targets belonging to Hamas and promised ‘increasing military force’ after talks on on further hostage releases stalled.

In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/mYZ1WBPVPG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2025

Early Friday morning, Israel’s Prime Minister’s office said it instructed the army to strike Hamas across Gaza, with dozens reportedly killed and injured.

❗️Dozens reportedly killed and injured as IDF strikes Gaza Strip



Reports from the enclave indicate numerous casualties following widespread attacks, with emergency teams facing difficulties managing the situation. pic.twitter.com/f14Nqhcjhl — RT (@RT_com) March 18, 2025

The statement said it was because of Hamas’ repeated refusals to release its hostages and its rejection of all offers it received from the U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators.

🚨 BREAKING: CEASEFIRE IS OVER! IDF JETS ARE CURRENTLY POUNDING HAMAS TERROR TARGETS ACROSS GAZA. Netanyahu says this is after Hamas rejected all proposals by Steve Witkoff and President Trump. pic.twitter.com/sG9QVzXwgr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2025

The news was so unexpected it took even Polymarket by surprise where odds of a ceasefire lasting into April were in the low 30s just earlier this evening before hitting 100%.

Israel's military said Home Command has ordered restrictions on civilian activity near the Gaza Strip following the Hamas strikes.

⚠️FIRST video of the heavy IDF strikes all throughout Gaza.



The Gates of Hell have officially opened. https://t.co/TBPyUSdMf7 pic.twitter.com/7S5bqj6nmj — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 18, 2025

According to the Israeli PM's office, the PM and Defense Minister directed the military to take strong actions against Hamas and Gaza following the group's persistent refusal to release hostages and rejections of proposals it had received.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said that Israel had conducted at least 35 airtriles on Gaza.

❗️Initial, unverified reports suggest at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries in Gaza following the resumption of IDF airstrikes https://t.co/qpfiURU3wM pic.twitter.com/IfpWNg7OYz — RT (@RT_com) March 18, 2025

The strikes come after nearly two months of a ceasefire to pause the 17-month long war where dozens of hostages were released for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Developing