China Takes Step Towards 'Starlink Killer', Could Be Game-Changer In Ukraine

Via Remix News,

A new, compact, high-power microwave weapon, the TPG1000Cs, has been developed at a Shanghai Nuclear Technology Institute, which could become one of the most serious threats to the Starlink satellite network. The device can deliver 20 gigawatts of energy for up to a full minute, the South China Morning Post reported, cited by Portfolio.

The TPG1000Cs, the world’s first compact driver for high-power microwave weapons, has been created at the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology in Shanghai. The device can deliver 20 gigawatts of power for up to one minute.

At just four meters long and weighing just five tons, the device is small enough to be mounted on trucks, warships, airplanes, or even satellites. Some Chinese experts estimate that a ground-based microwave weapon with a power of over 1 gigawatt could be capable of seriously disrupting or even damaging satellites in low Earth orbit, such as Starlink, being used in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Previously known similar systems could operate continuously for no more than three seconds and were much larger. The Russian Sinus-7 drive, for example, was operational for about a second, delivered about 100 pulses per shot, and weighed up to 10 tons.

China has repeatedly signaled that Starlink poses a serious threat to its national security. Chinese military researchers are currently developing new “Starlink killer” weapons, including high-powered microwave systems and lasers, that could be used to relatively cheaply combat large constellations of low-orbit satellites if necessary.

SpaceX has lowered the orbital altitude of its Starlink satellites to reduce the risk of collisions. But that makes them much more vulnerable to attacks from ground-based directed energy weapons. If China eventually deploys the TPG1000Cs in space, the invisible strikes could be even more devastating.

