Watch: Black Hawk Helo Wreaks Havoc On Civilian Hurricane Outpost, Raising Questions

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Oct 07, 2024 - 10:50 PM

The pilots of what appears to be an unmarked Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter generated a massive downwash, also known as rotor wash, that sent tents and aid flying in all directions at a volunteer supply zone operated by private citizens in western North Carolina.

This action by the helicopter pilots is up for debate, with many on X believing this was an intentional act of sabotage by the federal government. 

There are no official statements by local, state, or federal governments about the incident. Flight tracking data shows that the Black Hawk is military-owned. 

The big discussion here is whether the incident was intentional or unintentional.

Commentary on the video may suggest intentional... 

That the Black Hawk approached and hovered directly over the volunteer supply zone certainly raises questions about the mission of this chopper; especially in light of the fact that many residents, officials, and private citizens point out the government's apparent efforts to block or intercede in rescue efforts outside of FEMA's control.

Elon Musk's SpaceX found out this stark reality just days ago. 

"Believe your eyes, people! Believe what you see is happening!" one X user wrote in response to the video.

Others said...

As we've previously noted, the poor residents of western NC should consider identifying as "Ukraine," "Lebanon," or non-US citizens to receive federal aid more quickly. 

