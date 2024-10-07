Watch: Black Hawk Helo Wreaks Havoc On Civilian Hurricane Outpost, Raising Questions

The pilots of what appears to be an unmarked Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter generated a massive downwash, also known as rotor wash, that sent tents and aid flying in all directions at a volunteer supply zone operated by private citizens in western North Carolina.

This action by the helicopter pilots is up for debate, with many on X believing this was an intentional act of sabotage by the federal government.

Why did an unmarked Blackhawk rotor wash a supply drop off in western North Carolina pic.twitter.com/CqkgCvwEVZ — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) October 7, 2024

There are no official statements by local, state, or federal governments about the incident. Flight tracking data shows that the Black Hawk is military-owned.

This is a United States Military Blackhawk. Squawk 6453, call sign: FURY147 pic.twitter.com/VvzE7YkiUL — Megan Martin (@Megan_OM) October 7, 2024

The big discussion here is whether the incident was intentional or unintentional.

That the Black Hawk approached and hovered directly over the volunteer supply zone certainly raises questions about the mission of this chopper; especially in light of the fact that many residents, officials, and private citizens point out the government's apparent efforts to block or intercede in rescue efforts outside of FEMA's control.

Elon Musk's SpaceX found out this stark reality just days ago.

SpaceX Engineer In North Carolina Has Dire Warning: Biden-Harris' FEMA "Actively Blocking Shipments" For Relief https://t.co/aydr7R3wrd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2024

"Believe your eyes, people! Believe what you see is happening!" one X user wrote in response to the video.

Believe your eyes people! Believe what you see is happening! — Viking Prairie (@RL1225) October 7, 2024

This is absolutely on purpose and someone needs to be checking the flight logs to find out who did this/authorized this.



This type of action is disgraceful and should be beneath our armed forces who are sworn to protect our citizens. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 7, 2024

Very true but it would be hard to believe that this was done by a rogue pilot. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 7, 2024

That pilot needs to be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/TThXnWRtnU — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 7, 2024

Kamala Harris is disenfranchising voters is what’s going on.



They are slow walking, thwarting and trying everything they can to ensure people can’t recover on time to vote 11/5.



That’s what this is all about. Period. pic.twitter.com/LXUyBFLMfy — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 7, 2024

They are sabotaging efforts in Republican areas ahead of the election.



They are betting that this will win Democrats those states.



It is sick and disgusting. 💯 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) October 7, 2024

The scariest nine words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." 😳😬 Exhibit A — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 7, 2024

As we've previously noted, the poor residents of western NC should consider identifying as "Ukraine," "Lebanon," or non-US citizens to receive federal aid more quickly.