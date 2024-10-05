print-icon
Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Top-Secret Stealth Drone?

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024 - 06:00 PM

Stunning footage has been posted on X this AM of what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik ('Hunter') attack drone shot down in a 'friendly fire' incident over the Donetsk region.

All reports at the moment are unconfirmed, but there is a whole bunch of footage posted on X showing what appears to be a Russian fighter jet downing the friendly Okhotnik stealth drone.

Separate video footage shows the drone crash site. 

This is the first known Okhotnik stealth drone to be lost in a combat environment. There have been no official statements from Russia about the incident or who exactly shot down the drone. 

However, one X user offered their take on the situation:

The aviation news website AeroTime noted earlier this year that series production of the stealth drone was slated for the second half of this year. The website also provided specs on the new drone that flies with Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet. 

Powered by an AL-31 turbojet engine, the S-70 Okhotnik is expected to achieve speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour, covering a range of 6,000 km. The Russian Defense Ministry has highlighted its advanced features, including electro-optical targeting, radio, and various reconnaissance equipment. The drone's two internal bays can carry up to 2.8 tons of weaponry.

It is anticipated that the S-70 Okhotnik will operate collaboratively with the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, extending the latter's radar field. The drone's stealth capabilities will enable it to designate long-range targets for the leading aircraft without being easily detected.

Considering the secrecy surrounding the stealth drone, Moscow is unlikely to ever disclose the full details of what transpired.

