"Real Alien Shit!": Downed US Pilot Reported Seeing Iranian Drones Swarm in 'Jellyfish' Formation

Authored by Antiwar.com via Dave DeCamp

CNN has reported that the pilot of a US F-15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran during the US-Israeli bombing campaign in April reported seeing a swarm of Iranian drones in a formation that resembled a jellyfish before he ejected from the aircraft.

Sources told the outlet that the pilot reported what he believed he saw to US intelligence officials, setting off a debate within US intelligence agencies about Iran's potential drone capabilities.

Iranian state media

Above: Photo of wreckage of US aircraft in Isfahan, Iran, that was released by Iranian media after the US said it rescued two airmen who were on the F-15 shot down over Iran.

The report noted that the pilot was concussed during the incident, and US intelligence officials disagreed on whether he could recount what he saw clearly.

Describing the pilot's account, one source said: “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs. Real alien sh*t.”

If Iran is able to control multiple drones in a formation like what the pilot described, it would mean its drone capabilities are far more advanced than what the US assessed.

During the full-scale war, the Pentagon admitted to Congress that Iran’s drones were more difficult to deal with than expected and that US forces were struggling to intercept them.

The F-15 pilot who recounted the incident was one of the airmen rescued by US special forces in Iran. According to the US military’s account, the pilot quickly recovered while the weapons systems officer, who was also aboard the F-15, took much longer to find.

A U.S. pilot who was shot down reported seeing flying Iranian drones swarm in a “jellyfish” formation. Cultural anthropologist Dr. Peter Skafish joins @LelandVittert to discuss the validity of the report. pic.twitter.com/PIrjo5VwcX — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 24, 2026

The US lost multiple aircraft during the incident, including two C-130s and two MH-6 “Little Bird” helicopters. Iranian officials alleged that the operation may have been a failed attempt to seize Iran’s enriched uranium.