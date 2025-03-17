Erik Prince On AI, Kamikaze Drones, Future Warfare, & DOGE

Erik Prince, the founder and former CEO of the military contractor Blackwater, recently spoke at a seminar at Hillsdale College titled "AI and the Future Battlefield." In his speech, he discussed the evolution of warfare, the impact of drones and AI, the changing dynamics of global power, and the importance of innovation—particularly in the private sector. He also praised Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

"We don't have a monopoly in innovation, but we have a critical mass of it, and a lot of that still resides in the military," Prince, a 1992 Hillsdale College graduate and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, told students.

Prince said, "As long as DoD, just a little bit, opens the tap of money, redirecting from the nonsense, hyper-overpriced programs that they like to spend money on, we can certainly not just catch up but surpass any capability that we have to worry about with China."

So, less DoD funding for the military-industrial complex—such as legacy defense giants like Lockheed and Boeing, often seen as innovation killers—and more support for emerging startups like...

Prince discussed the impact of AI on warfare, starting with a historical comparison to Genghis Khan's innovation of placing stirrups on every soldier's horse, which revolutionized the speed and effectiveness of warfare.

Here's a summary of the key points of Prince's hour talk with students:

(02:21) He highlighted how Ukraine's citizen-led innovation in defense, particularly with drones and 3D printing , has significantly impacted modern warfare , making precision strikes more accessible and cost-effective.

(03:37) Ukraine's ingenuity , including the use of hobbyist drones equipped with explosive devices, has democratized the ability to perform precision strikes against tanks , offering a more affordable alternative to high-tech weapons.

(05:38) Prince mentioned Russia's expertise in electronic warfare and how Ukraine's innovations in drone and weaponry have managed to counteract such strategies.

(09:46) He addressed the asymmetry in warfare, with smaller, low-cost weapons like drones being highly effective against expensive military systems , leading to a shift in military dynamics .

(14:14) The challenge of countering drone warfare is not limited to Ukraine but also affects other regions like Israel, where drones are used by enemies to disrupt operations.

(17:44) Prince discussed the growing industrial and technological advantage of China, especially in drones, and the U.S.'s lagging position in defense technology.

At 19:52, Prince emphasized the need for the private sector to drive innovation in defense, citing examples of government inefficiency .

"But that convergence of trying to bring market solutions into a truly Congress and a military-industrial complex that's run wild - the amount of spending and waste that occurred in Iraq and Afghanistan, as you're seeing now, with a DOGE effort. God bless Elon Musk for cutting it down across the board. I hope we have the same opportunity to do something similar in the Pentagon yeah, cheer for Elon... I have such respect for that guy. When he looks at spacecraft ... um he said look, we have to lower the cost of launch to get it to altitude by a thousandfold and he's well on his way to doing that," Prince said.

A continuation of the key points:

(28:42) Prince expressed concern over potential U.S. military involvement in Taiwan , emphasizing the unpreparedness of the U.S. Navy and the risks of escalating a conflict with China.

Prince , emphasizing the unpreparedness of the U.S. Navy and the risks of escalating a conflict with China. (55:10) He also touched on potential global hotspots like Taiwan, Burma, and Venezuela, explaining their significance and the challenges the U.S. faces in dealing with these issues.

