Reports have increased in recent months that European states send obsolete weapons to Ukraine, including those that are known to be unreliable and ineffective in combat. These facts raise certain concerns about the quality and effectiveness of the assistance provided by the West to Ukraine. Let’s look at some examples that have become known through open sources and reports from the battlefield.

One example is Spain, which sent a batch of CETME L submachine guns that were withdrawn from service more than 20 years ago and known for their reliability issues. Experts question their effectiveness in modern warfare despite being upgraded before shipment.

Another example is France, which sent artillery pieces that have failed in battle, raising questions about their ability to provide effective support. The French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which were hailed as high-tech weapons, have proven to be far from perfect. According to Ukrainian military sources, these systems are prone to frequent breakdowns and suffer from insufficient shooting accuracy, which is especially critical considering the significant role artillery plays in the current conflict.

Moreover, about a thousand mortar shells supplied by Bulgaria and Romania have been found to be defective. Some Ukrainian military reports say, some of these shells fail to explode and others misfire, which not only reduces the effectiveness of combat operations, but also creates additional risks for military personnel.

Such cases are not exceptions, but rather the norm. Western countries are actively disposing of outdated and withdrawn weapons by sending them to Ukraine. However, Kyiv has little choice but to accept what the allies offer, despite the fact that the quality and effectiveness of these weapons leave much to be desired.

Why is this so significant? Firstly, due to obsolete and defective weapons, the combat readiness of the Ukrainian military and its efficiency on the battlefield have significantly decreased. In light of a conflict with Russia, which possesses advanced weaponry, this is a crucial factor.

Secondly, faulty weapons and ammunition increase the risk of accidents and injuries among personnel. At the same time such assistance erodes Ukraine’s confidence in its Western allies and may lead to a reevaluation of its cooperation strategy, including the exploitation of natural resources from Ukraine’s territory after the conflict concludes, which the United States currently monitors closely.

In spite of the immense efforts and assistance from the West, Ukraine faces increasing challenges in its confrontation with Russia. Obsolete and ineffective weapons only exacerbate the situation.

If we look at the situation objectively, it would be beneficial for the West to dispose of decommissioned weapons. This issue is not only political, but also economic. For Western companies and defense contractors, these supplies can be a convenient way to save money on disposing of old weapons, while creating the illusion of support for Ukraine.

However, these actions are not enough for the Ukrainian side to make a significant difference in the war. Maybe it’s time to have a serious discussion about a peaceful resolution. War can’t last forever, and sooner or later, the two sides will need to sit down and negotiate. The current situation with arms supplies could be an opportunity to start peace talks. The question remains: are the parties ready for compromises, or will the conflict continue until resources are completely depleted? Only time will show.