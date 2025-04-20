Explosion Rocks Northrop Grumman Solid Rocket Facility In Utah

Northrop Grumman's mission to design and build the world's largest and most advanced solid rocket motors may have been derailed last week after an explosion rocked its Promontory, Utah, facility.

Local media Fox 13 reported that one of the aerospace and defense technology company's buildings at the Promontory test facility was destroyed in an explosion last Wednesday morning. When emergency responders arrived at the incident area, they found one building destroyed.

"Initial reports indicate that there are no injuries or fatalities at this time. However, as with all ongoing investigations, details may change. There is no further information available for release at this time. We advise the public to avoid the area," the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office wrote on a Facebook post hours after the explosion.

Northrop Grumman told Fox 13 that the building destroyed was used to "produce an ingredient in solid rocket motor propellant and is one of many in its production network," adding that no solid rocket motors were destroyed or damaged in the blast.

Here's more context on the explosion and its potential impact, via Space.com:

Northrop Grumman's Utah facility manufactures and tests solid rocket engines, like those used to launch NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis Program. Their campus spans over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Utah desert, northwest of Promontory, with two central hubs of facilities. Wednesday's explosion destroyed a building in the northwest portion of Northrop Grumman's northernmost collection of site infrastructure, about 8.5 miles (13.5 kilometers) north of the company's test stand for the SLS solid rocket boosters.

Northrop Grumman did not provide insight into what caused the explosion at the solid rocket motor factory.