F-35 Stealth Fighter Goes Missing Near North Charleston After Pilot Ejects 

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 17, 2023 - 11:15 PM

An F-35 stealth fighter jet disappeared on Sunday afternoon following a mid-flight "mishap," Joint Base Charleston wrote on X. 

Joint Base Charleston continued, "The pilot ejected safely," but said, "If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35." 

According to local media WCSC, the "incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing." 

A search and rescue effort appears to be underway. 

*Developing... 

