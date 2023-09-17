F-35 Stealth Fighter Goes Missing Near North Charleston After Pilot Ejects 

An F-35 stealth fighter jet disappeared on Sunday afternoon following a mid-flight "mishap," Joint Base Charleston wrote on X.

Joint Base Charleston continued, "The pilot ejected safely," but said, "If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35."

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

According to local media WCSC, the "incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing."

A search and rescue effort appears to be underway.

looks like South Carolina Law enforcement BELL 407 (N500SC) is looking for the crashed F-35!https://t.co/5XHtDFagOd pic.twitter.com/bEa6zcj5J4 — NC Airspace (@NCAirspace) September 17, 2023

*Developing...