Far-Left Radicals Attack F-35 Stealth Jet's UK Supply Chain

Far-left activists targeted a critical supply chain node supporting the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, an attack that directly undermines Western national security interests and raises questions about whether foreign adversaries provided material support.

Stu Smith, an investigative analyst and researcher focused on extremism, influence networks, and transnational political activism at the Manhattan Institute, posted a video on X showing that, in the early hours of the new year, a group of radical leftists broke into Bruntons Aero Products in Musselburgh, Scotland, and went on a smashing spree.

The aerospace manufacturer produces precision parts and assemblies that become components in larger systems (such as electronic-warfare or survivability systems produced by Leonardo and others) that are integrated into the stealth jet through OEM supply chains.

"So this wasn't "property damage" in the abstract. They're bragging about sabotaging a link in the supply chain for aircraft self-protection systems — the kind of tech meant to help jets like the F-35 survive radar-guided missile threats," Smith said, adding, "It's sabotage in pursuit of a political cause and that's exactly what terrorism is."

🚨 Activists Sabotage the Tech That Keeps F-35s From Getting Hit by Missiles



Only hours into 2026, an “autonomous” direct-action group says it broke into Bruntons Aero Products in Musselburgh, outside Edinburgh, and destroyed machinery used to manufacture aerospace components… pic.twitter.com/i8EY6CLboS — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 1, 2026

Calla Walsh, founder of PalAction U.S. and Unity of Fields, and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, commented on the incident, saying, "New year, same duty: shut down the factories of death." Recall, Walsh previously worked for Senator Ed Markey's 2020 reelection campaign and volunteered with other Democratic-aligned political efforts before leaving electoral politics in 2022.

New year, same duty: shut down the factories of death. https://t.co/77atAn43ui — Calla (@CallaWalsh) January 1, 2026

Smith reminded readers that the mission of the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) has been to disrupt and dismantle the F-35's supply chain.

And just the other day, I pointed out that this U.S.-based group’s international footprint is an interesting pressure point—and a potential avenue for pushback. Does PYM have any connection to this "autonomous" group? https://t.co/t9vd4I1rSR — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 1, 2026

In late fall, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel urging an investigation into PYM's Aisha Nizar for openly calling for the destruction of the F-35's supply chain.

Whether PYM is the group that attacked Bruntons Aero Products remains to be seen. What should be clear, however, is that a war on the West is being waged through nonprofit networks with foreign influence.