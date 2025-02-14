First Photo Of USS Truman Carrier Shows Extensive Damage After Collision With Tanker

How is that two massive ships, one a US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, crash into each other on the open waters of the Mediterranean? That's what Pentagon investigators will be looking at in the wake of Wednesday's incident off Egypt.

The USS Harry S. Truman and the Panamanian-flagged merchant vessel Besiktas-M collided at around noon local time on Wednesday. On Friday the first photo emerged of damage to the US carrier, and it looks extensive.

Update: Damage to the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier involved in a collision with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt less than two weeks after launching airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia https://t.co/hlvoJ1DKn2 pic.twitter.com/ZiR219Zek6 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 14, 2025

The vessels collided near Port Said, but there were no injuries reported on either ship. No injuries or flooding on the aircraft carrier were reported, and its propulsion plants “are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition,” the Navy's 6th Fleet said.

However, the Truman did clearly sustain severe damage, statements indicated:

The Truman was approaching the Suez Canal to go from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, a Navy official told CBS News. There's no assessment at this time which vessel was at fault, the official said. The Truman sustained some damage above the waterline, the official said. It wasn't clear if it will be going in for repairs. The ship remained in the Mediterranean.

Naval News provides some new details Friday as follows, based also on analysis of the photograph:

The incident occurred at 11:46 p.m. local time on February 12th near Port Said, Egypt, at the northern end of the Suez Canal. The bulk of visible damage occurred on the starboard side aft of elevator 3, damaging the underside of a sponson with a .50 caliber machine gun. The aircraft elevator adjacent to the damaged portion appears undamaged. According to the U.S. Navy, the incident did not cause any flooding or injuries onboard the Truman.

Location of the damage:

The carrier deployed to the Mediterranean and Mideast region starting in September and has reportedly been conducting 'counter-ISIS' missions, including Trump-ordered strikes on Somalia on Feb.1st. As of late last week it was in a Greek port.

By all accounts this is pretty embarrassing for the US Navy, also given that the merchant bulk carrier is a huge ship. Again, how does this happen?