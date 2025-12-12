print-icon
No Confirmation Of U.S. Fighter Jet Over Venezuelan Airspace, Flight Tracking Data Sparks False Alarm

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Update (2144ET):

Flightradar24's software-generated estimate of the U.S. military F/A-18E Super Hornet (RHINO51) initially showed the aircraft's flight path entering Venezuelan airspace. The data has since shown that this was not the case.

"The black dashed line is an ESTIMATED position based on a few variables and is not the actual track, which on @flightradar24 is shown as a blue line," X account OSINT noted. 

*  *  * 

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reports that a U.S. military F/A-18E Super Hornet (RHINO51) entered Venezuelan airspace near the country's northern coast just moments ago.

It appears RHINO51 switched off its transponder. More than 113,000 Flightradar24 users tracked the aircraft.

The U.S. military has not confirmed that the fighter jet entered Venezuelan airspace.

Here's what OSINT folks on X are saying:

Hours ago, President Trump said, "It's not only land strikes on Venezuela, it's land strikes on horrible people that are bringing in drugs and killing our people you know If we were at war and we lost 200–300 thousand… that's a war." 

*Developing... 

