Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Tax Holiday On Guns 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) rolled out the "Second Amendment" tax holiday earlier this year, offering sales tax relief on firearms, ammunition, and related gear. The tax holiday officially begins on September 8. The initiative arrives as the U.S. gun industry has slumped into a downturn after the pandemic-era buying frenzy; in other words, the industry is just normalizing.

Gov. DeSantis announced earlier today that the tax holiday on firearms and related items will run from September 8 to December 31. He also confirmed the tax break will extend to a wide range of outdoor gear, including fishing equipment, bowhunting supplies, and other recreational items. Calculated savings amount to more than $8 million for gun buyers.

The firearms industry is likely celebrating the upcoming tax holiday, as it's expected to spur much-needed demand. This comes at a time when the U.S. gun market has languished in recent years. Just weeks ago, Smith & Wesson Brands warned investors to brace for yet another year of disappointing results.

A common proxy for firearm demand is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). A NICS check is conducted every time someone purchases a gun from a federally licensed dealer. While not all checks represent sales—some are for permits, renewals, or private transfers depending on state laws—NICS data still provides a snapshot of overall gun demand.

Seasonality data via Bloomberg shows NICS falling back to a 15-year trend line after robust gun demand from the pandemic era. Historically, firearm demand also tends to soften when a Republican is in the White House, reducing urgency among core gun-buying demographics.

Florida's current sales tax rate is 6%, which means that Floridians would save around $543 on something like a Barrett M82A1 29" 50 BMG — enough to buy 140 rounds of 50 cal.

